Say What Now? Teen Killed Sister of Underaged Girlfriend in Hit-and-Run

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

A 19-year-old is behind bars and a 16-year-old is dead after an incident this week in Riverside, California.

The man man faces murder and other charges after police said he dropped his underaged girlfriend off at her Riverside home, then fatally struck the girl’s pregnant sister with his vehicle when confronted.

The confrontation occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday night in the 1500 block of Gregg Place, police said in a news release.

Isaac Blackhorse Garcia, 19, was taking home a teenaged girl with whom he was in “a sexual relationship” when the girl’s family approached his vehicle, according to police, who later confirmed to KTLA’s Shelby Nelson that the girlfriend is 15 years old.

Blackhorse Garcia sped away, though he hit his girlfriend’s sister with his vehicle in the process, police said.

That pregnant sister, who was identified by her family as 16-year-old Kaylie Corona, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Her baby, whom the family referred to as Elena, was delivered and remains in critical condition.

Blackhorse Garcia’s vehicle was found in Moreno Valley, and he was taken into custody on charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and two counts of illegal sex with a minor, police said.

He is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center and is due to appear in the Riverside Hall of Justice on April 14.

Police believe Blackhorse Garcia may have “contacted and sexually abused” other minors, and anyone with information about other victims or about this murder investigation is asked to contact Detective Stanley Hua at 951-353-7135 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Nic Cantino at 951-353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

via: KTLA

