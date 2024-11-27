Say What Now? Teen Charged with Killing 4 In House While They Slept, Then Setting Home on Fire to ‘Cover Up’ Crime

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 hours ago

Four individuals aged 25 or younger, along with “three cherished doggies,” were killed… Meanwhile, a “scared” 16-year-old girl survived by concealing herself in her bedroom and dialing 911.

A 19-year-old California man is behind bars and facing serious charges — including murder — after he allegedly shot and killed four sleeping victims in Lancaster, before setting the home on fire in what the DA says was an attempt to “cover up” the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Miguel Diego Sandoval was charged with killing Christine Aca-ac, 25, and her fiancé Edwin Garcia, 24 (above right), as well as her brother Janvi Maquindang, 21 and his partner, Matthew Montebello, 23 (above left).

In addition to four counts of murder, Sandoval is also facing one felony count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one felony count of arson of an inhabited structure or property. Per the DA, the defendant is accused of lying in wait, committing multiple murders, and using a handgun.

Sandoval is accused of breaking into and burglarizing the Lancaster home where all four victims were sleeping around 1:30am on November 16. Per the DA, he then shot all four victims as they slept, before he “set fire to the house to cover up the crimes.”

Garcia, Aca-ac and Maquindang were all pronounced dead at the scene, while Montebello later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police previously confirmed a 16-year-old girl was also in the residence at the time and survived by hiding in her bedroom.

“The family member we have at the station heard the gunshots around 1:27 this morning… she stayed in her room because she was scared, and that’s when deputies were able to locate her and extract her,” LASD Lt. Steve Dejong told ABC 7. She was rescued from the burning home.

While neither a motive or a connection between the suspect and victims has been released by police, Montebello’s mother, Maria Montebello, told ABC 7 she recognized Sandoval’s name as the ex-boyfriend of one of the younger siblings at the home.

Per the DA, Sandoval is being held without bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned January 27, 2025 — and, if convicted as charged, faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

According to a GoFundMe set up by some of Christine and Janvi’s siblings, “three cherished doggies” were also killed. Christine, they added, was also “raising her younger siblings in a loving, stable home.”

“While our younger siblings were physically unharmed in this horrific event, the emotional and psychological toll on them is immeasurable,” they continued — calling Christine “a loving sister and a funny, vibrant, and deeply caring friend,” and Janvi “a bright and successful young man with a future full of promise.”

“With Christine and Janvi gone, our younger siblings are left without their protector and guiding force,” they wrote. Montebello, meanwhile, was remembered by them as the “love of” their brother’s life, while Garcia was referred to as Christine’s “beloved fiancé.”

In her own GoFundMe, Garcia’s mother remembered her son as “a hard worker,” saying he “strived to follow his dreams of being a great father, loving husband, and successful human being.”

She added, “He had everything to achieve his goals, but sadly it is something my eyes will never get to see. As a mother, I am completely and utterly devastated.”

via: TooFab