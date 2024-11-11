Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Spirit Airlines Flight Forced to Divert After Being Shot at While Trying to Land in Haiti

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Chaos broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday as it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince.

One person – a flight attendant – was grazed by a bullet, and no other passenger injuries have been reported.

In a statement, the airline said “flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Port-au-Prince (PAP) diverted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI). Following the flight’s arrival at STI, an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire.”

Advertisement

Spirit said the plane that was shot had been taken out of service and a different aircraft will be used to return guests and crew to Fort Lauderdale today.

“The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation,” the statement said.

The shooting forced authorities at Toussaint Louverture international airport to ground all commercial flights. Flight tracking showed both JetBlue Airways and Amerijet cargo planes turning away from Haiti in the wake of the gunfire.

In a security alert issued on Monday, the US embassy said it was aware of the airport’s pause in operations and of “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports”.

Advertisement

It was not known if the Spirit aircraft shooting was related to any gang-led efforts to impede travel.

The US warns its residents that “the security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk.

“The US government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti.”

Monday marked at least the second time in recent weeks that gunfire from armed gangs struck an aircraft traveling over Port-au-Prince. In October, gang gunfire struck a United Nations helicopter, forcing it to return to the airport. No one was injured.

Advertisement

Politically connected gangs in March mounted an alarming insurrection that toppled Haiti’s prime minister, freed more than 4,600 prisoners from jail, closed the airport in Port-au-Prince and cut the city off from the world. Residents have not seen any sign as to when authorities may seize control of the capital from the gangs.

On Monday, Haiti’s transitional presidential council appointed the entrepreneur and former senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the new prime minister, according to the country’s official gazette.

Didier Fils-Aimé replaces Garry Conille, who was named prime minister in May, who was fired after a stint plagued with political infighting.

via: The Guardian

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging, Company Apologizes

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Police Detail Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Students Involving Hot Sauce and Takis

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Murdered Each Other While 11-Year-Old Child Played Video Games in Next Room

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? TikTok Star Marries Boyfriend Who Got Concussion and Forgot They Broke Up [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Journalist Martha Stewart Said Was ‘Dead Now, Thank Goodness’ Hits Back: ‘I’m Alive, Bitch!’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Arrested After Giving Missing Daughter, 2, to Meth Dealer

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Texas Woman Allegedly Tries to Sell Newborn on Facebook for ‘Minimum of 150 Bucks’

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Parents Try to Abduct Daughter at Bus Stop, Threaten ‘Honor Killing’ Over Arranged Marriage

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Allegedly Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Before Running Away, Asks Police, ‘Did She Die?’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? 3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car

By: Walker