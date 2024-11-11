Say What Now? Spirit Airlines Flight Forced to Divert After Being Shot at While Trying to Land in Haiti

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Chaos broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday as it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince.

One person – a flight attendant – was grazed by a bullet, and no other passenger injuries have been reported.

In a statement, the airline said “flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Port-au-Prince (PAP) diverted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI). Following the flight’s arrival at STI, an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire.”

Spirit said the plane that was shot had been taken out of service and a different aircraft will be used to return guests and crew to Fort Lauderdale today.

“The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation,” the statement said.

The shooting forced authorities at Toussaint Louverture international airport to ground all commercial flights. Flight tracking showed both JetBlue Airways and Amerijet cargo planes turning away from Haiti in the wake of the gunfire.

In a security alert issued on Monday, the US embassy said it was aware of the airport’s pause in operations and of “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports”.

It was not known if the Spirit aircraft shooting was related to any gang-led efforts to impede travel.

The US warns its residents that “the security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk.

“The US government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti.”

Monday marked at least the second time in recent weeks that gunfire from armed gangs struck an aircraft traveling over Port-au-Prince. In October, gang gunfire struck a United Nations helicopter, forcing it to return to the airport. No one was injured.

Politically connected gangs in March mounted an alarming insurrection that toppled Haiti’s prime minister, freed more than 4,600 prisoners from jail, closed the airport in Port-au-Prince and cut the city off from the world. Residents have not seen any sign as to when authorities may seize control of the capital from the gangs.

On Monday, Haiti’s transitional presidential council appointed the entrepreneur and former senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the new prime minister, according to the country’s official gazette.

Didier Fils-Aimé replaces Garry Conille, who was named prime minister in May, who was fired after a stint plagued with political infighting.

via: The Guardian

