Say What Now? Southwest Airlines Pilot Arrested, Charged with DUI Before Takeoff

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

A Southwest Airlines flight was delayed on Wednesday, Jan. 15, after its pilot was reportedly arrested and charged with DUI before takeoff at a Georgia airport.

A Transportation Security Administration officer smelled alcohol on the pilot and informed law enforcement officials, who arrested him at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“We’re aware of a situation involving an employee on Flight 3772 this morning from Savannah. The Employee has been removed from duty,” the airline said in a statement.

“There’s nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers.”

The flight, which was headed to Chicago, was delayed by five hours, according to flight records.

The airline apologized for the disruption and said customers were accommodated on other flights.

Federal Aviation Administration regulations “prohibit pilots from using alcohol while on duty or from flying, or attempting to fly, an aircraft within eight hours of consuming alcohol or if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04% or greater,” the agency said in a statement.

Chatham County sheriff’s records indicate airport police arrested David Allsop, 52, on a charge of driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,500 bond, according to sheriff’s records.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday night whether Allsop had an attorney. His family could not be reached for comment.

via: NBC News

