Say What Now? Slain Fire Captain’s Wife Identified as Murder Suspect — Years After Killing Her Husband

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for the wife of California fire captain Rebecca Marodi, who was fatally stabbed earlier this week in her home near San Diego, years after Yolanda’s husband suffered a strikingly similar fate.

A suspect has been named in the murder of beloved fire chief Rebecca “Beck” Marodi (above left).

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office identified Marodi’s wife, 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi (above right) — also known as Yolanda Olejniczak — on Thursday afternoon, adding that her current location is unknown. She’s described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair.

Authorities added that the motive and additional circumstances around her wife’s death “remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case.”

The major update comes with a pretty wild backstory as well, as Olejniczak previously did time for killing another spouse.

According to NBC San Diego, citing court records, Olejniczak pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2003 in connection to the stabbing death of her husband, Jim Olejniczak. She was reportedly given extra time for drug and alcohol use.

She was paroled and released in 2015.

Per the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Monday night and found Marodi, 49, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

Marodi’s cause of death was later deemed a homicide due to stab wounds or sharp force entries.

According to Lieutenant Mike Krugh, Marodi and Olejniczak had been married for a little over two years.

Praising her 30 years of fire service, the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL Fire remembered Marodi for her “deeply involved peer support and hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues.”

The statement added, “Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Anyone with information regarding Yolanda Olejniczak’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 868-3200. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

via: TooFab