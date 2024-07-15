Say What Now? Shannen Doherty Filed for Divorce from Estranged Husband Kurt Iswarienko 1 Day Before She Died | lovebscott.com

Shannen Doherty reportedly filed divorce papers from her estranged ex-husband the day before she died.

In a heartbreaking final act, just one day before she died from cancer, Shannen Doherty filed court papers to officially divorce her estranged ex, Kurt Iswarienko, RadarOnline.com reveals.

The Charmed actress, who passed away on Saturday, July 13 following a nine-year battle with breast cancer, was settling her affairs up until the last minute.

The couple filed joint paperwork on Friday, July 12, which stated the filing was uncontested. Doherty also wrote that she waived her rights to spousal support.

The couple was married for 11 years, before separating in January 2023, and Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023. Until Friday’s filing, spousal support had been an ongoing issue between the two.

As previously reported, last month, in court documents, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said her ex-husband was waiting “in hopes that I die” from terminal cancer to avoid making spousal support payments.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years,” Doherty stated in court documents, reported by PEOPLE.

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,” attorney Katherine Heersema said. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

According to her filing, she requested $15,434 per month in spousal support, while noting she would be losing her SAG health insurance due to not working and a decrease in her Charmed residuals.

As this outlet previously reported, Doherty began to sell off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee.

“My priority at the moment is my mom,” Doherty said during a solo episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, fighting back tears.

“I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her.”

The star — who was married three times, first to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2022, and Kurt Iswarienko from 2011 — said she didn’t want her mom to “have a bunch of stuff to deal with” on top of mourning her death.

