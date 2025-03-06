Say What Now? Screaming Southwest Passenger Strips Naked on Plane, Shocking Fellow Flyers — Including Children

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Passengers aboard a Southwest flight are shaken up after a naked woman delayed their flight on Monday.

The Southwest flight bound for Phoenix, Arizona was forced to return to the gate after an unruly passenger stripped naked and began screaming at the top of her lungs before takeoff.

“It came as a complete surprise to everyone,” one female eyewitness, who opted to remain anonymous, told 12 News of the “shocking” display.

The plane was taxiing down the runway in preparation to depart Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, when the woman, who was still fully clothed at the time, walked to the front of the plane and demanded to be let off the flight.

“She started, like, jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs,” the witness said.

When the aircraft continued to move, the passenger proceeded to strip off all her clothes from her hat to her shoes, ABC10 reported.

Footage shows the nude flyer walking up and down the aisle in full view of the passengers, including young children.

“It was very evident that she was having a mental breakdown,” recalled the witness.

At one point, the traveler started banging on the cockpit doors in her birthday suit demanding to be let in and even started rubbing her naked body all over a female flight attendant, 12 News reported.

All the while, passengers tried to remain calm. “I was just hoping that the plane didn’t take off,” the witness recounted.

Fortunately, the aircraft returned to the gate, cutting the preflight striptease short.

When the door opened, an airline worker boarded and covered the woman in a blanket, but she ran out of the airplane.

The nudist was subsequently detained and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation, according to a representative for the Houston Police. They said the culprit is not facing any charges following her exhibitionist display.

Her antics caused the plane to get delayed for an hour before finally departing for Phoenix.

Southwest Airlines reps have since addressed the incident.

“We’ve reached out to Customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our Teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” they said.

