Say What Now? Sam Asghari Talks Britney Spears Divorce, Confirms He Signed NDA [Video]

The actor and model also discussed Spears’ conservatorship and commented on her viral knife dancing videos.

Sam Asghari is opening up about his seven-year relationship with Britney Spears.

The model and actor appeared on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast Wednesday, where he revealed that he signed an NDA during his time with the “Stronger” singer.

“You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA. … That’s the true part of it,” Asghari quipped. And while he said there’s a gag order surrounding his divorce from the pop star, Asghari could still agree that when it comes to breakups, splits and divorces, “it sucks.”

“I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was,” he shared.

Asghari continued, “I think what matters the most is the time that we spent together, the things that we’ve learned. And that was a big part of my life and her life as well.”

The Traitors star, who immigrated from Iran when he was 12, met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, with the pair having what he described as a very “natural” connection.

They agreed to meet up for a sushi date weeks after the shoot and the rest was history, with the pair tying the knot in June 2022.

While things were “perfect” at first, Asghari admitted it was very difficult to skate around the fact that Spears was in a years-long conservatorship that saw her battling with her father and family members before eventually being released from their care in November 2021.

“This is a seven-year-long relationship, and it’s the longest I’ve been in a relationship with somebody, and it’s the longest she’s ever been in a relationship with somebody,” Asghari reflected. “But, you know, we had to deal with — she was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning.”

Throughout their ups and downs, Asghari said he wanted to be “the normal” in Spears’ life.

“I wanted to be the normal part about that life because she never, I don’t think she had that,” he told Viall.

Since the divorce and conservatorship’s end, Spears has made headlines for her dancing videos — particularly one in which she danced while holding two knives. When asked by Viall for Asghari’s reaction to the controversial video, he remained neutral, but noted that even if they were still together he’d never have stopped his ex from sharing the clip.

“I’m not someone that’s ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content,'” Asghari said. “And, and especially if you’re an artist, I think, you know, we’re talking about she’s a genius artist. What’s in her head is gold, and it’s what made her who she is.”

“So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I’m not gonna be the one that’s gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want,” he continued, “especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”

At the end of the day, Asghari said he’s “always gonna have respect” for Spears, and would like to, “at some point,” be in touch with her again.

“I wish her the best,” Asghari added.

