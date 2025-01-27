Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Rising TikTok Star Dead at Age 17 in Southern California Shooting Incident

BY: Walker

Published 1 minute ago

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot inside of a car outside of the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall on Saturday evening.

Rising TikTok star Nahsiyah Turner — known as Siyah to her online fans — died at age 17 in a shooting outside of a Southern California mall, PEOPLE can confirm.

CBS News first reported the tragic incident on Saturday, Jan. 18 after it took place. Police arrived at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in L.A. County around 7:30 p.m. and found an unconscious woman inside a vehicle. She was not breathing and was unresponsive.

According to a later-released medical examiner report, Turner died of a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead in the hospital. The homicide and motive are still under an ongoing investigation.

Since her death, Turner’s fans and friends have joined together to mourn and pay tribute to the late teen. Several social media users shared videos of a gathering in her honor last week, following the news of her death. Photos of the up-and-coming influencer were displayed alongside flowers and lit candles.

Attendees could be seen signing a poster in tribute to Turner; they also released purple and white balloons into the air, as seen in footage from the memorial event.

Turner’s TikTok account had about 220,000 followers around the time of her death. Over a week later, the deceased star’s audience has since shot up to over 306,000 on TikTok and 36,500 on Instagram.

via: People

@s1yahhh._

? Carne Asada – Blueface

