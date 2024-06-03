Say What Now? Porsha Williams Still Unable to Film 'RHOA' Inside Simon Guobadia's Mansion That He's Forced to Pay For | lovebscott.com

As previously reported, Porsha Williams was given exclusive use of Simon’s mansion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras won’t be rolling inside the mansion Porsha Williams shared with Simon Guobadia when Season 16 filming begins—and if her ex wants to enter the home, he better get permission. Legal documents reveal the court has decided to stay out of the filming drama for now, declaring the judge will not discuss the issue until the hearing over their prenuptial agreement.

“The parties raised the issue of whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement permits or prohibits filming/recording in the Marital Residence. As this matter was not formally noticed for an evidentiary hearing on the substantive issues surrounding the parties’ prenuptial agreement, the Court reserves those issues for later determination,” the order dated May 31 read.

“As such, there has been no consideration of the terms of the prenuptial agreement and whether its provisions prohibit, or allow, filming in the marital residence of the parties. Therefore, there should be no reliance on the Court for enforcement of either party’s position regarding the same until after such time as the issue has been heard and ruled upon by Judge Charles Eaton, Jr.”

The temporary order also rehashed that Porsha has “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of the marital home,” adding Simon is still on the hook for payments and cannot enter the property without “prior written consent.”

“Neither party shall enter the other’s residence without prior written consent (text or email is sufficient). Should Husband need to retrieve additional personal belongings from the Marital Residence, Husband shall request same in writing through counsel no less than 24 hours inadvance, and shall be permitted to retrieve his personal property at a time and date agreeable to the parties,” the document explained.

While Porsha has temporary sole use of the mansion, Simon is “responsible for the timely payment of the (1) monthly mortgage payment; (2) taxes; (3) homeowners insurance; (4) utilities; (5) ADT System (6) landscaping; and (7) community/homeowners association dues and assessments.”

As previously reported, the RHOA star filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. The exes are locked in a nasty war over their prenuptial agreement, with Porsha demanding the contract they signed before their 2022 wedding be enforced.

Simon argued that her financial status has drastically changed, pointing to Porsha’s “multi-millions” deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before ending their marriage.

Porsha recently filed an emergency order demanding she be allowed to film RHOA inside their marital residence. She argued it was “vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment.”

However, the production company behind the franchise made it clear — producers will not tape inside the property until given permission by the court.

