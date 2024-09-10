Say What Now? Police Seeking Man Who Allegedly Threw Scalding Hot Coffee on Baby in Random Attack | www.lovebscott.com

On August 27th, in Queensland’s Hanlon Park, a 9-month-old boy was enjoying time with his family when, out of the blue, he was assaulted with hot coffee.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on a baby in Queensland, Australia.

Queensland Police released a statement Monday sharing that an arrest warrant had been issued after the attack on August 27.

“Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man that may be able to assist with investigations into the assault of an infant in Stones Corner last month,” the press release read.

The victim, a 9-month-old boy, was with his family at Queensland-area Hanlon Park around midday, when the incident occurred.

“A man not known to the group approached them and poured a hot liquid onto the child, before leaving the scene,” authorities said. “Emergency crews were called, and the young boy was taken to hospital with serious burns.”

According to police, the boy has since been released from hospital with burns on his legs, arms and face.

As for the suspect, Morningside Child Protection Investigation Unit detectives have identified him as a 33-year-old foreign national.

“The man has since left the county and Queensland Police are working with national and international partner agencies to progress this investigation further,” authorities said, per the release. “There is no further information available. Investigations are continuing.”

Footage Released

After the incident, police appealed to the public for more information. They also released CCTV footage of the alleged perpetrator running from where the attack took place.

In the clip, the man can be seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt, shorts and glasses. He was seen running across roads and multiple pathways after fleeing the park.

According to CNN, one of the first to report the news, Queensland Police are working with international partners to locate the man. It’s been said he fled Australia four days after the unprovoked attack.

“It soon became apparent to us that this person was aware of police methodologies, was certainly conducting counter surveillance activities, which made the investigation quite complex,” Queensland Police Detective Inspector Paul Dalton told CNN.

According to the outlet, it appears the man took a taxi to Brisbane’s city center before driving to New South Wales where he then proceeded to take a flight from Sydney on Aug. 31.

Police are still unaware of the man’s motives for the attack, but have been able to identify his name, which they are not disclosing at this time.

via: TooFab