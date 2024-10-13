Say What Now? Police Find Dismembered Woman, ‘Cooked’ Body Parts In Hot Pot Inside Kentucky Home

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 mins ago

After a maintenance worker discovered a dismembered body, police were summoned to the residence. This came a day after the suspect reportedly started “casting spells” on them during a previous visit. Upon arriving, the authorities uncovered an even more horrifying scene within the home.

Warning: The details in this article are extremely disturbing.

A Kentucky woman is behind bars and another is dead after police made a horrific discovery in and around a Robertson County home.

According to jail records, 32-year-old Torilena Fields was booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center on Wednesday night and charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of corpse.

Her arrest comes after maintenance workers scheduled to work on the property — which belongs to Fields’ mother — showed up to the home on Thursday and discovered a body, per docs cited by WLWT. The workers had been at the home on Tuesday as well, saying Fields was “casting spells on them” and was “being confrontational” at the time.

Kentucky State Police responded to the call and reportedly found a “dismembered body” outside near a “blood-stained mattress” — as well as a trail of blood from the back porch to the back door. “Drag marks” were also seen from the back of the house, along the grass, to where the body was found.

Per FOX 56, also citing court records, near the body — which had its arms, legs and head removed and was “severed in half” with organs missing — was a pile of hair and a blood-stained stick.

KSP’s Special Response Team was then activated, deploying tear gas and a robot to attempt to communicate with Fields, who allegedly refused to leave the home.

It reportedly took 11 hours to get her to exit and, when she did, she “appeared to have blood on her face, hands and clothing.”

Inside the home, another grisly discovery awaited troopers — who reportedly found body parts that “appeared to have been cooked” inside a pot in the oven. “The pot was still warm to the touch,” wrote police.

The identity of the victim should be released Friday, following an autopsy. “Pending further investigation more charges may be filed,” said KSP in a statement.

Per WLWT, the arrest docs noted drugs are an expected factor in the case.

Fields is due in court on Monday, October 14.

