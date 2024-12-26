Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Pizza Delivery Driver Accused of Stabbing Customer Because He Gave Her Bad Tip

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman in connection with a home invasion and stabbing that occurred Sunday evening at the Riviera Motel on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, spent Christmas in the Osceola County Jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, home invasion with a firearm and aggravated assault, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Authorities allege that on Dec. 22, Alvelo and a male accomplice, armed with a knife and gun, respectively, broke into a room at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, where Alvelo proceeded to stab the room’s occupant multiple times.

The pair then allegedly stole multiple items from the room, say authorities.

The Sheriff’s office alleges Alvelo had delivered a pizza to the room earlier in the evening and was upset with the tip she received.

Alvelo was arrested the following day and booked into the Osceola County Jail, where she remains held without bail. The male suspect, meanwhile, has not been caught.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition on Dec. 25, the Sheriff’s office reported.

An attorney for Alvelo could not immediately be reached.

via: People

