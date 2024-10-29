Say What Now? Photographer Dies After Backing Into Active Airplane Propeller While Taking Pictures at Kansas Airfield

BY: LBS STAFF Published 46 mins ago

According to her friends, Amanda Gallagher died “doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures.”

A 37-year-old photographer died in a freak accident at a Kansas airfield over the weekend.

The family of Amanda Gallagher confirmed her death to KAKE News on Saturday, after emergency services responded to an accident at Cook Airfield in Derby, KS.

Per the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was taking photos of people getting on and off planes at the Air Capital Drop Zone, when she backed into an active airplane propeller. She later died at a local hospital, after being rushed there in “extremely critical condition.”

On a GoFundMe page, her sister-in-law remembered her as “kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.”

“On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures!” her family added on the fundraising page, as they asked for help with funds for funeral expenses.

Gallagher was the owner of her own photography business, AG Photography, and often took pictures as the Air Capital Drop Zone. She also appeared to be an avid skydiver, changing her profile photo to the one above with the caption, “best feeling ever????” on October 13.

She also shared video of her first solo jump from a plane on October 3.

On Facebook, Cook Airfield shared a statement about the incident, which is still under investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield,” they wrote.

“I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

via: TooFab