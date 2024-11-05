Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Parents Try to Abduct Daughter at Bus Stop, Threaten ‘Honor Killing’ Over Arranged Marriage

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Two parents of a teen daughter are now facing multiple charges ranging from burglary to attempted murder after a shocking incident at a high school bus stop.

And at least one parent is questioning how events leading up to assault on the girl were handled by the school, the police and the state.

Ihsan Ali, 44, and his wife, Zahraa Ali, 40, were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after they allegedly assaulted and attempted to kidnap their 17-year-old daughter near a bus stop outside Timberline High School. Their goal was to take her overseas for an arranged marriage to an older man, The Olympian reported.

Advertisement

Ihsan was taken into custody on Oct. 18 and Zahraa on Oct. 23, jail information shows.

During the incident, witnesses reported that the girl went limp and appeared to lose consciousness as her father choked her while her boyfriend and multiple people tried to pry him off of her. The girl regained consciousness once she was freed, but then her mother allegedly tried to grab her by the neck as well.

A series of amended criminal charges were filed in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The father is accused of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence, first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

Advertisement

The mother also is now accused of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence. In addition, there is first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and second-degree burglary.

Both are set to be arraigned on Nov. 5, according to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

via: The Olympian

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Allegedly Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Before Running Away, Asks Police, ‘Did She Die?’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? 3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Killing Infant Daughter Tells Judge He Thought He Was ‘Doing Something Good’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Former Music Teacher Arrested 3 Years After He’s Found in 16-Year-Old Student’s Bedroom

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Photographer Dies After Backing Into Active Airplane Propeller While Taking Pictures at Kansas Airfield

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Au Pair Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter In Killings of Lover’s Wife & Man Lured to Home Via Fetish Website

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? Texas Mom Accused of Killing 17-Month-Old By Dropping Her From 3rd Story Hotel Balcony

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Used a Scale to Ensure Female ‘Freak Off’ Guests Didn’t Weigh Over 140 Pounds

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Kansas Mom Admits Pointing Gun at ‘Bad Kid’ Teen Son, Didn’t Mean to Shoot and Kill Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech: ‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’

By: Walker