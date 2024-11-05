Say What Now? Parents Try to Abduct Daughter at Bus Stop, Threaten ‘Honor Killing’ Over Arranged Marriage

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Two parents of a teen daughter are now facing multiple charges ranging from burglary to attempted murder after a shocking incident at a high school bus stop.

And at least one parent is questioning how events leading up to assault on the girl were handled by the school, the police and the state.

Ihsan Ali, 44, and his wife, Zahraa Ali, 40, were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after they allegedly assaulted and attempted to kidnap their 17-year-old daughter near a bus stop outside Timberline High School. Their goal was to take her overseas for an arranged marriage to an older man, The Olympian reported.

Ihsan was taken into custody on Oct. 18 and Zahraa on Oct. 23, jail information shows.

During the incident, witnesses reported that the girl went limp and appeared to lose consciousness as her father choked her while her boyfriend and multiple people tried to pry him off of her. The girl regained consciousness once she was freed, but then her mother allegedly tried to grab her by the neck as well.

A series of amended criminal charges were filed in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The father is accused of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence, first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

The mother also is now accused of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence. In addition, there is first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and second-degree burglary.

Both are set to be arraigned on Nov. 5, according to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

