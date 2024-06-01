Say What Now? 'Pale and Malnourished' Woman Found In Home of Man Guilty of 'Depraved and Abhorrent Offenses' | lovebscott.com

Depraved man found guilty of string of intrusive and heinous crimes against women.

Today (Thursday 30 May), Nicholas Moxham has been found guilty of a series of depraved and abhorrent offences against women, including rape, prostitution, slavery and sexual assault, many of which took place in his home where he set up secret cameras to watch his victims and film his disturbing behaviour.

Nicholas Moxham (5/3/72), of Briarfield Road, Heaton Chapel, was found guilty of the following offences after 5-week trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court:

Controlling prostitution for gain x6

Requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour x3

Rape x6

Attempted rape

Assault by penetration x3

Voyeurism x13

Moxham first came to the attention of the police in June and July 2020 when witnesses reported seeing someone called ‘Nick’ in the company of sex workers and often loitering near homeless shelters.

Over time, he recruited six women as sex workers, arranging for clients to visit his home and an address in Longsight, Manchester.

Many of these encounters were covertly filmed by Moxham using specialist equipment including secret cameras hidden in pens.

On several occasions, videos showed Moxham raping or sexually assaulting women, sometimes whilst they were unconscious.

During a warrant at his home on 17 August 2021, officers found a woman, described as ‘pale and malnourished’, under a duvet on his living room floor. Immediate safeguarding measures were put in place to protect her, and the investigation advanced to identify other victims.

During this raid, officers recovered computer hard drives, storage devices and spyhole cameras, despite Moxham’s attempt to dispose of the evidence by throwing a hard drive out of his bedroom window as police entered his house.

Detective Sergeant Lee Attenborough, of Stockport CID, said: “This is one of the most horrific and upsetting cases my team has ever had to deal with.

“Moxham is a controlling and predatory sex offender who thought he was untouchable, denying his horrendous crimes right to the very end, forcing his victims to go through the ordeal of a trial.

“He showed absolutely no regard for any of his victims, some of whom won’t even know they were targeted due to the calculated and covert methods he used to take advantage.

“His offending was well-planned and continued whilst he was under investigation, even boasting to one of his victims that he was too clever for police.

“His victims have been extremely brave, and I can only commend them for coming forward to give evidence against Moxham. I know this hasn’t been easy, but thanks to their courageous actions, Moxham is off our streets and will now face a considerable time behind bars.

“I know that reporting crimes like this can be incredibly difficult and traumatic, but we would urge anyone who has suffered violence or controlling behaviour of any type to come forward.

“If anyone has been affected by this case or believes they may have been targeted, we have specialist officers who can help.

“We are determined to bring offenders to justice and make Manchester a safer place for everyone.”

How to get help

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

– Saint Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

– Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]

– Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.

via: Greater Manchester Police Department