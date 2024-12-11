Say What Now? OnlyFans Star Who Cried After Having Sex with 100 Men Now Wants to Sleep with 1,000 More

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

OnlyFans model and adult film actress Lily Philips would not recommend sleeping with 101 men in a single day.

Philips appears disturbed after sleeping with over 100 men in one day in a new clip. Her emotional state after the extensive romp was captured by YouTuber Josh Pieters in a new documentary based on Philips titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.

Originally taking place back in October, the clip finds Pieters recording the aftermath of the session, with personal lubricant, condom wrappers, and discarded tissues strewn about the Airbnb where it all took place. Philips later emerges from a bedroom in tears.

When asked how she’s feeling after the 14-hour session, Philips tells Pieters through tears, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest – it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in one out, it feels intense.”

“More intense than you thought it might?” Pieters questions before an emotional Philips responds, “definitely,” before walking off.

Moments after Lily Philips has slept with 100 men in a day… pic.twitter.com/VC3sPo7OCL — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 9, 2024

Within the full documentary, Philips also detailed feeling “guilt-tripped” by men who felt they didn’t get enough time with her, as she originally promised each participant five minutes, but cut it down to two once things got started.

“I had to stop the interactions early and you’d have to stand on business and say ‘I’m sorry you’ve got to go.’ There was the awkward interaction of you feeling pressure to make them c*m if you haven’t spent enough time with them and you didn’t give them a good time. It’s hard having the interactions with them when they’re like ‘you’re not going to make me finish? I’ve come all this way’, kind of guilt tripping me a bit.”

Despite her experience, Philips surprised Pieters by announcing days later that she would be sleeping with 1000 men in February 2025.

“Maybe what we witnessed that night was just someone overwhelmed by emotion after completing such a monumental challenge, or maybe we saw the true toll this career can have on a person,” Pieters concludes.

Check out the full doc, time stamped to the aftermath of the romp, below.