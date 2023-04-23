Say What Now? Nicki Minaj Inspires Male Fan To Drop $60K On Illegal Ass Shots [Photos]

Some people may dream of being like Nicki Minaj, but one man is determined to have the same assets as Queen Barbz.

via: HipHopDX

According the The Neighborhood Talk, an L.A.-based makeup artist by the name of Rudy Villalobos took an expensive and life-threatening journey to become rump twinsies with the “Super Freaky Girl” lyricist, saying he’s never heard of people with small cakes getting love.

“I want my butt to be as big as Nicki Minaj’s. I’m passionate about butt enhancements because I’ve never heard a song about small booties. Everyone wants to have a nice, perfectly round-shaped bubble butt — whether they admit it or not,” Villalobos told the outlet.

He added: “And honestly, no matter how many squats you do, your butt does not grow as big. Exercise tightens and tones, but it doesn’t give you that perfect round shape.”

To date, Villalobos has shelled out at least $60,000 in illegal butt injections and despite the dangers, he plans to go under the knife to complete the look with a BBL (Brazilian butt lift).

“You can die, but I don’t care. It was painful but worth it,” he said. “Nothing will stop me from making my ass bigger. I plan to get more injections in my rear because I want it to get bigger and bigger.”

In addition to continuing butt and lip injections, Villalobos hopes to get “a couple more procedures” such as a brow lift, rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal, eye lift, lipo BBL and “whatever else I feel like I would need for myself.”

Nicki Minaj, meanwhile, detailed the lengths she went to achieve her famous derriere in an interview with Joe Budden last year, revealing that she, too, received butt injections from a “random person.”

“It’s not that you go to a doctor, a professional person. No, it’s some random person,” she told Budden.

Nicki also explained that she was inspired to enhance her figure by Hip Hop’s depiction of women — in particular, comments made by her Young Money mentor, Lil Wayne.

“He was always talking about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session. It was always a new big booty there. They were his muses,” she said.

“I didn’t feel complete or good enough. This is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture, and I don’t look like that.”