Say What Now? New Yorkers Held UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter Look-Alike Contest [Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

In New York City on Saturday, a look-alike contest for the suspect who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was held.

Eight contestants donning hooded outerwear and face masks were surrounded Friday by dozens of onlookers, whose cheers amounted to votes in the nose-thumbing stunt.

The winner, whose green jacket and face covering made him a dead ringer for the cold-blooded assassin, said he headed toward the park after hearing about the contest that morning.

“I got no looks until I got over here and now everyone wants a picture with me,” he told The Post.

“He’s the one,” one onlooker remarked as he was introduced as “contestant number six.”

The wannabe doppelganger noted that he didn’t have to particularly dress up for the event, saying “I wear this everywhere.”

His killer looks landed him $50.

The champ said he’s had his own issues with health insurance companies covering some of his medications, although he admitted he is not a UnitedHealthcare customer.

“People do not feel great about the current state of things in our world,” he commented about the unsympathetic response to the CEO’s shocking slaying.

One of the contestants, who was firing off of a bubble gun, had a handwritten sign draped over their black clothing that read “Deny Defend Depose” — the three words the gunman scribbled on the shell casings he left at the scene.

“Bro I don’t know if you all should be doing this – but your life choices I guess,” someone shouted as the contestants stood together.

Thompson was gunned down outside a Midtown hotel just before dawn on Wednesday as he headed to an investor event on foot — and without any security.

The assassin quickly fled after the caught-on-camera killing, sped through Central Park on a bike and at some point left the city on a bus, according to authorities.

via: NY Post

Contestants at the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter lookalike contest in New York. https://t.co/rfQCB5d9Z2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2024

