Say What Now? New Jersey Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

A pastor at a Trenton, NJ, church has been arrested after, police claim, he gave an unknown substance to a teen and molested the victim.

According to ABC 6 Action News, Charles B. Brinson, 64, was arrested on February 19 by the Trenton Police Department following an investigation conducted by TPD and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brinson is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old after allegedly rendering the minor unconscious with a “substance in an unmarked bottle on two occasions.” Investigations have yielded evidence that the two attacks happened at the pastor’s home, a location just a block down the street from Brinson Memorial Church Incorporated, in January and February 2025.

A woman named Brooke Baker spoke to the news outlet about the jarring accusations flung at Brinson. She insisted that she actually never saw the man do anything positive for the community and never bonded with any of the neighborhood’s residents.

“I’ve never seen him come out and do anything for the community, to come out and introduce himself to the residents or anything,” Baker recalled. “To know that we had somebody that close that’s doing things and we didn’t know? It’s kinda freaky.”

According to NJ.com, this isn’t the first time that Charles B. Brinson has been hit with these accusations if this kind. The religious figure was arrested back in 2008 for felony contact with a minor, where he was charged for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Philadelphia native. The embattled pastor ended up pleading guilty in that case to one count of corruption of a minor, resulting in four years probation.

Charles B. Brinson is currently being held at a jail in Mercer County, with a detention hearing arriving in mid-March. Law enforcement in the Trenton area is pleading with the community to come forth with more accounts pertaining to the pastor’s alleged machinations.

