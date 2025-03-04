Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? New Jersey Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

BY: Walker

Published 15 minutes ago

A pastor at a Trenton, NJ, church has been arrested after, police claim, he gave an unknown substance to a teen and molested the victim.

According to ABC 6 Action News, Charles B. Brinson, 64, was arrested on February 19 by the Trenton Police Department following an investigation conducted by TPD and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brinson is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old after allegedly rendering the minor unconscious with a “substance in an unmarked bottle on two occasions.” Investigations have yielded evidence that the two attacks happened at the pastor’s home, a location just a block down the street from Brinson Memorial Church Incorporated, in January and February 2025.

Advertisement

A woman named Brooke Baker spoke to the news outlet about the jarring accusations flung at Brinson. She insisted that she actually never saw the man do anything positive for the community and never bonded with any of the neighborhood’s residents.

“I’ve never seen him come out and do anything for the community, to come out and introduce himself to the residents or anything,” Baker recalled. “To know that we had somebody that close that’s doing things and we didn’t know? It’s kinda freaky.”

According to NJ.com, this isn’t the first time that Charles B. Brinson has been hit with these accusations if this kind. The religious figure was arrested back in 2008 for felony contact with a minor, where he was charged for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Philadelphia native. The embattled pastor ended up pleading guilty in that case to one count of corruption of a minor, resulting in four years probation.

Advertisement

Charles B. Brinson is currently being held at a jail in Mercer County, with a detention hearing arriving in mid-March. Law enforcement in the Trenton area is pleading with the community to come forth with more accounts pertaining to the pastor’s alleged machinations.

via: Vibe

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Kills Father-in-Law, Googles How Long Before Body Smells, Then Takes Family Vacation

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? A Husband Called a TV Station for Help Finding His Missing Wife. Now He’s Been Accused of Her Murder

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Citigroup Mistakenly Credited a Customer Account with $81 Trillion

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Kash Patel Proposes Hiring the UFC to Train FBI Agents

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Accused of Sending Ex-Girlfriend’s Nudes to Her Young Kids Grins in Mugshot: Police

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Teen Seeks $500K After Phoenix Police Tell His Dad to ‘Beat Him, Belt Him’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man on Probation Back in Jail After Women Share Assault Stories, Video On Social Media [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Kris Jenner Called Out Khloe Kardashian for Not Performing Sex Act on Date [Video]

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Fyre Fest 2 Announces Ticketing Partner, Guarantees Refunds

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Unvaccinated Child in West Texas is First US Measles Death in a Decade, Kennedy Downplays Outbreak

By: Walker