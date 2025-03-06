Say What Now? Mother and Girlfriend Charged After Blaming 5-Year-Old Son for 3-Year-Old Sister’s Death

BY: Walker Published 45 minutes ago

A couple in Kapolei, Hawaii has been charged with murder, among other charges, for the death of a three-year-old girl, after they allegedly first blamed her death on her five-year-old brother … and not just to police, but to the boy himself.

Police have identified the suspects as 25-year-old Janae Perez, the child’s mother, and her partner, 33-year-old Ashleigh Utley. The pair was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Kalihi area. They have not been charged.

Both women were booked on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, assault and other offenses.

On June 13, 2024, Honolulu police said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child, later identified as Sarai Perez-Riviera, on Kekuilani Loop in Kapolei.

“Upon arriving at the home, first responders found Sarai malnourished and pulseless with ashen skin and bruises to her legs, hips, arms, face, back and head. There were also abrasions and scab wounds on her hand and back,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu EMS and HFD paramedics administered lifesaving care before transporting her to The Queen’s Medical Center West where she was pronounced dead.

At the time, HPD classified the incident as an unattended death. Further investigation, additional testing and medical information helped reclassify the case as murder in the second degree.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that Janae and Ashleigh limited Sarai and [her siblings] intake of water and food. They did not allow them to eat off them and only allowed them to drink eight ounces of water a day,” Lt. Thoemmes added. “Their Kapolei residence possessed sufficient food supply to their children, but they chose not to.”

On Feb. 24, 2025, a forensic pathologist confirmed that Sarai’s cause of death was due to dehydration and starvation.

“She had a low body weight and a low body mass index, placing her in the third percentile for her age. These are findings indicative of chronic child abuse and neglect.”

Lt. Thoemmes also said they would primarily hit the children with their hands, sticks, paddles and more to all parts of their body to include their face and heads.

In a disturbing twist, investigators said the suspects tried to blame the child’s five-year-old brother.

“The day after Sarai’s death, Janae and Ashleigh blamed Janae’s five-year-old son, telling him it was his fault. It has been determined on the night of the incident, Sarai’s brother did not hurt [her].”

According to HPD, all three of Sarai’s siblings were removed from the home and remain in the care of Child Welfare Services.

Neither HPD nor CWS would confirm if Child Welfare Services had been called prior to Sarai’s death.

In a statement, the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services Branch Division Administrators said they are heartbroken over the tragic loss of this child. CWS works with law enforcement and respects the need for confidentiality as the investigation in the case continues.

There are currently two companion bills before the legislature that directly addresses children. Cases like Sarai highlight the urgent need of the passage of Senate Bill 281 and House Bill 388. Child torture is insidious. It is gradual, calculated and systematic, designed to break the victim’s will. Our existing framework does not adequately address those acts of torture, making it difficult to hold offenders accountable. Right now without this law, we are failing the victims.

Lt. Thoemmes added that the passing of the bill will help law enforcement gain necessary tools to intervene effectively and hold others accountable.

Anyone who may suspect child abuse or neglect should contact the Child Welfare Services hotline at (808) 832-5300 (Oahu) or (888) 380-3088 (Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai).

