Say What Now? Mom Sentenced for Accidentally Running Over Daughter While Pretending to Abandon Kids

A mother from South Bend, Indiana has been sentenced to prison after a tragic accident involving her eight-year-old daughter in a game gone horribly wrong.

27-year-old Jasmine White is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury as well as neglect of a dependent (placing the dependent in a dangerous situation) for her role in the incident back on Aug. 29 at Cedar Glen Apartments.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after investigators say her foot got caught under the rear tire of her mom’s vehicle while it was moving, pulling her to the ground and causing severe head injuries.

According to court paperwork, physicians were able to stabilize her, and she was eventually released from the hospital after several days of intubation and IV sedation. She was diagnosed with skull and orbital fractures, various abrasions, and a large facial laceration that had exposed a portion of the front of her skull. She also lost five teeth.

Witnesses told police that the 8-year-old girl and several of her siblings were running alongside a Chevy Equinox that White was driving at the time of the incident. Police say one of those siblings, a 6-year-old, told investigators it was part of a game White routinely plays where she races the kids to the car, locks the doors, and acts as though she is going to leave them behind.

The 6-year-old said White was driving faster than normal this time around, and the 8-year-old girl was holding onto the door handle when she got run over and went down, hitting her head.

According to charging documents, video footage of the incident shows the Equinox increasing in speed while the 8-year-old was still hanging on to the front passenger door handle. It’s estimated that White was driving approximately 15-20 mph when the child fell.

According to St. Joseph County Jail records, White is due in court this upcoming Monday afternoon.

