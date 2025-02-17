Say What Now? Mom Abandoned Kids for ‘Years’ In ‘Deplorable’ Home Filled with ‘Mold and Human Waste’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 15 hours ago

The sheriff made public images of the gruesome scene, which required handling by a technician in a HAZMAT suit. Meanwhile, the children were unacquainted with flushing a toilet and had toenails that were several inches in length.

A Michigan woman is behind bars after deputies say her three children had been living alone in what sheriffs described as “absolute squalor” for years.

The 34-year-old woman, whose name is not being revealed to protect the identity of her kids, was arrested on Friday by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, following a call for a welfare check by her landlord. Per authorities, the landlord was concerned something may have happened to her after he hadn’t heard from her since December and she’d last paid rent in October.

Advertisement

When deputies arrived at the scene, they didn’t find the woman — but they did find three unattended children, one 15-year-old boy and his sisters aged 12 and 13, living in truly horrific conditions.

“Upon their arrival, deputies found a home in deplorable shape. Garbage was piled as high as four feet in some rooms, mold and human waste was found throughout, with the toilet overflowing and feces in the bathtub,” said the sheriff. “Deputies checked the residence for occupants and found the boy and his sisters. The girls had locked themselves in the bathroom but opened the door when asked.”

The scene was so bad, it had to be processed by an evidence technician wearing a HAZMAT suit.

Speaking with authorities, the boy allegedly said they had been “abandoned” at the home in 2020 or 2021. Though she didn’t live with them, the boy said their mother — “or a stranger” — would make weekly drops of prepared food, which would be left on the front porch. The sheriff said that she did not leave any toilet paper or personal hygiene products — and added that “it appeared the children were unfamiliar with how to use personal hygiene items or knew how to flush a toilet.”

Advertisement

Of the state of the children, the sheriff said their clothing was soiled, their “hair was matted and their toenails were several inches long, making it difficult to walk.”

While she had contact with the teen boy, “it appeared she had not seen the girls in years,” noted authorities.

Per the sheriff, the children did not go to school and instead spent their days “watching television and playing games”; while the boy slept on a mattress on the floor, the girls “slept on pizza boxes.” It also appeared as if the girls “had not been outside the home for several years.”

Neighbors said they didn’t realize children lived in the home and never saw them outside. They did, however, see the mom “drop things off at the home each month.”

Advertisement

The mother was arrested without incident at another location, allegedly telling authorities the father of the children wasn’t involved in their lives. She’s being held in county jail, while the children have since been placed in the custody of a relative by CPS.

“Throughout my extensive career in this field, I have never encountered a scenario as dire and prolonged as this one, involving abandonment, neglect, and abuse of the highest order,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement.

“This situation would be deemed deplorable and intolerable for an animal, and it is utterly unacceptable for your three children. The young girls have been deprived of any interaction with their mother and have not received an education for years,” he continued. “The far-reaching consequences of this abuse must be acknowledged. We look forward to presenting this case to the prosecutor and ensuring that she faces the consequences of her actions.”

The Sheriff’s Department is currently taking donations for the three children, giving information on where they can be dropped off on Facebook.

Advertisement

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

via: TooFab