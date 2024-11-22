Say What Now? Mom Abandoned 16-Month-Old Son to Meet Hinge Date, Never Returned

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

A Texas mom is behind bars after allegedly leaving her 16-month-old son on his own in her apartment … before telling police she was out of town meeting a man she met on a dating app.

Reese Louise Myers was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

An arrest affidavit stated the actual incident occurred back on July 28, 2024 when police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of East Hallmark on a child welfare check. The caller had stated that a child was hanging out of a broken window.

An officer arriving on the scene found a toddler with his head and shoulders protruding from the front ground level window. There was what was described as an aggressive dog that was charging at other residents attempting to help the child.

The officer noted that the window was not actually shattered but had been repaired previously with plexiglass sheeting and cardboard. The officer made entry into the apartment and found the male child wearing a t-shirt and nothing else. A sweep of the apartment showed the child to be alone with two dogs who were very protective of the child.

The affidavit stated the officers observed that obvious precautions had been taken to leave the child alone without a sitter, with all other doors closed off and a baby gate blocking the kitchen area. The deadbolt on the apartment door was locked along with all of the other windows.

Officers got a number for the mother who when called told them she was in San Antonio to visit a man she had met on the dating app “Hinge.” The affidavit stated that she told the officers she had a babysitter she had contacted via Facebook to look after the child. The affidavit stated the officer contacted the baby sitter who told them she had not spoken to Myers since December 2023.

The child was taken to Advent Health for assessment and Child Protective Services took custody of him.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said detectives with the special victims unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s office and a complaint was returned charging Myers with abandoning or endangering a child. On November 4 she was located and arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

She was brought back and booked into the Bell County Jail where she remained Wednesday with her bond set at $25,000.

via: FOX 44

