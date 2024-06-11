Say What Now? Millionaire Investment Banker Jonathan Kaye Punches Woman in Face During Brooklyn Pride Event — as His Firm Speaks Out [Video] | lovebscott.com

Millionaire Wall Street investment banker Jonathan Kaye was caught on video this weekend as he punched a woman in the face.

A man since identified as a millionaire Wall Street investment banker was caught on video this weekend as he punched a woman in the face during a Pride event in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.

The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday night in Brooklyn as the New York City borough held an event in Park Slope to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

So why did your managing director Jonathan Kaye punch a black woman at Brooklyn Pride yesterday? https://t.co/XhGDv68zRR pic.twitter.com/2n8bK8JrEo — sami (@hellosami) June 9, 2024

But the Pride festivities took a startling turn when a man, since identified as investment banker Jonathan Kaye, slugged a woman across the face and sent her crashing to the ground.

“This guy punched me in the face today and broke my nose and busted up my friend’s arm can anyone find him?” the victim posted alongside a video of the vicious attack.

Several bystanders could also be heard calling Kaye an “a——” in the short ten-second clip and telling the “horrible” millionaire Brooklynite to “go f— himself.”

According to Daily Mail, Kaye, 52, lives in a whopping $4 million four-bedroom townhouse in Park Slope near where the attack unfolded on Saturday night.

It was also revealed that Kaye works as a managing director at Moelis & Company – a popular investment bank and business services franchise located in busy Midtown Manhattan.

A spokesperson for Moelis & Company has since confirmed that Kaye was the assailant featured in the startling video from over the weekend.

The spokesperson also confirmed that an investigation was underway in connection to the incident in Park Slope during Brooklyn Pride on Saturday night.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” the investment bank’s rep said in a statement on Monday morning.

“We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation,” Moelis & Company’s rep added.

It remains unclear whether the NYPD has launched an investigation of its own into the startling attack on Saturday night involving Kaye and the unidentified woman.

It is also unclear what caused Kaye to punch the woman across the face in Park Slope over the weekend.

According to the short video of the incident, Kaye was seen with what appeared to be a wet stain on the back of his expensive blazer.

“She f—ing threw s— all over me,” the assailant was overheard saying shortly after the attack transpired.

Users on social media ultimately found that Kaye worked as a managing director at Moelis & Company.

One user posted a photo of Kaye from the attack on Saturday night alongside a screenshot of his Moelis & Company bio page.

“Jonathan Kaye is a Managing Director at Moelis & Company where he leads the global Business Services franchise,” the assailant’s bio page read. “Under his leadership, this franchise has become a recognized global leader having advised on over 100 transactions across the sector.”

“Jonathan holds a B.A. from Tufts University and graduated cum laude from the Duke University School of Law,” it continued. “He also attended the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy where he studied International Affairs and Security.”

