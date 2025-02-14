Home > NEWS

Say What Now? Miles Teller Discusses Michael Jackson Biopic, Calls Out ‘Pervert’ Andy Cohen for Checking Out His Crotch [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

“I saw you look down there, Andy,” Teller remarked, after demonstrating one of Michael Jackson’s renowned dance moves.

Miles Teller is sharing details on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic … and calling out Andy Cohen in the process.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 37-year-old actor revealed how it has been filming Michael on Jackson’s notorious Neverland Ranch.

Advertisement

“I play John Branca, his entertainment lawyer,” Teller shared. “We filmed at Neverland, it was wild.”

Neverland, of course, was first purchased by Jackson in 1988 before he turned it into an amusement park. He left the property in 2005 after he was acquitted on child sexual abuse charges.

While he owned it up until his death in 2009, Teller said “somebody else had bought” the iconic location and production just dressed it up for the film.

Advertisement

Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be playing the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming film.

During the interview, Cohen was momentarily taken aback by Teller’s love for one of Jackson’s iconic dance moves.

“I think I learned to do the moonwalk when I was, like, 11, and I would grab my crotch as a little kid,” he said.

“I got in trouble so much in school,” Teller continued, as he mimicked Jackson’s infamous choreography in his seat. Cohen — who wasn’t on camera — apparently then copped a peek, before Teller hilariously called him out for it.

Advertisement

“I saw you look down there, Andy, you little pervert!” Teller said, as Cohen admitted he did, in fact, do just that.

Michael, is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 3 and follows chronicles Jackson’s time in Jackson 5 and onto his meteoric rise as a solo artist.

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Dismissed by Jane Doe’s Attorney

By: Walker
NEWS

K-Ci Hospitalized with Pneumonia, Jodeci Cancels NYC Valentine’s Day Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae Cut Kennedy Center Ties Amid Trump Takeover

By: Walker
NEWS

DeVon Franklin Announces Engagement to Maria Castillo

By: Walker
NEWS

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gets Another Infraction On His Rap Sheet From Super Bowl Weekend

By: Walker
NEWS

Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors Again with Loved-Up Valentine’s Day Selfie

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef, Disses Joe Budden On ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’

By: Walker
NEWS

Woman Claims Diddy Cursed, Told Her ‘I Do What I Want’ Before Sexually Assaulting Her

By: Walker
NEWS

Shaquille O’Neal Goes Rogue on TNT with Shocking Expletive-Laden Rant: ‘We Getting Fired Anyway, Ernie, F*** it.’

By: Walker
NEWS

Phaedra Parks Skips Married to Medicine Season 11 Reunion After Exiting Series for Real Housewives of Atlanta Reboot

By: Walker