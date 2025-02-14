Say What Now? Miles Teller Discusses Michael Jackson Biopic, Calls Out ‘Pervert’ Andy Cohen for Checking Out His Crotch [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

“I saw you look down there, Andy,” Teller remarked, after demonstrating one of Michael Jackson’s renowned dance moves.

Miles Teller is sharing details on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic … and calling out Andy Cohen in the process.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 37-year-old actor revealed how it has been filming Michael on Jackson’s notorious Neverland Ranch.

“I play John Branca, his entertainment lawyer,” Teller shared. “We filmed at Neverland, it was wild.”

The new Michael Jackson biopic was filmed at Neverland Ranch ? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/qed54LOle7 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) February 14, 2025

Neverland, of course, was first purchased by Jackson in 1988 before he turned it into an amusement park. He left the property in 2005 after he was acquitted on child sexual abuse charges.

While he owned it up until his death in 2009, Teller said “somebody else had bought” the iconic location and production just dressed it up for the film.

Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be playing the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming film.

During the interview, Cohen was momentarily taken aback by Teller’s love for one of Jackson’s iconic dance moves.

“I think I learned to do the moonwalk when I was, like, 11, and I would grab my crotch as a little kid,” he said.

“I got in trouble so much in school,” Teller continued, as he mimicked Jackson’s infamous choreography in his seat. Cohen — who wasn’t on camera — apparently then copped a peek, before Teller hilariously called him out for it.

“I saw you look down there, Andy, you little pervert!” Teller said, as Cohen admitted he did, in fact, do just that.

Michael, is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 3 and follows chronicles Jackson’s time in Jackson 5 and onto his meteoric rise as a solo artist.

via: TooFab