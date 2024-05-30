Say What Now? Mexican Mayoral Candidate Assassinated at Point-Blank Range During Campaign Rally [Video] | lovebscott.com

A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated at point-black range during a campaign rally.

A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated at point-black range during a campaign rally this week and the devastating incident was all caught on video.

The shocking assassination occurred in Coyuca de Benitez, Guerrero on Wednesday afternoon as candidate Alfredo Cabrera campaigned in front of hundreds of his supporters.

JUST IN: Aspiring mayor Alfredo Cabrera assassinated in southern Mexico ahead of weekend elections. The incident reportedly happened at a campaign rally. “An aspiring mayor was shot dead in southern Mexico Wednesday during a campaign rally, the Guerrero state governor said, the… pic.twitter.com/hB6W3gg5nl — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) May 30, 2024

According to a graphic video of the incident, Cabrera shook hands with supporters just moments before an attacker approached Cabrera from behind and pulled out a handgun.

The gunman then fired a slew of bullets at the back of Cabrera’s head as the candidate’s supporters screamed out in a panic amid the chaos.

Additional footage later showed Cabrera’s slain body laid out on the ground. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

“I strongly condemn the unfortunate events in which the candidate for the municipal presidency of Coyuca de Benítez for the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, lost his life,” Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said in a statement published to X on Wednesday.

“To clarify this cowardly crime and guarantee no impunity,” Salgado continued. “I have asked the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero to carry out the pertinent investigations to apply the full weight of the law to him or those responsible for this crime.”

However, the state prosecutor’s office later confirmed that “the alleged assailant was killed at the scene.” Three people were also reported injured during the incident while at least two others were detained.

According to the New York Post, Cabrera was running as a member of an opposition coalition that backed presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez. Galvez, a senator and businesswoman, is running to take over for Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s presidency on Sunday.

Cabrera’s rally in which he was killed on Wednesday was reportedly his last campaign stop before the mayoral election this coming weekend. An estimated 300 supporters were there at the time of the candidate’s assassination.

via: RadarOnline.com