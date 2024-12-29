Say What Now? McDonald’s Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting DoorDash Driver, and Father of 4, During Altercation

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A McDonald’s worker wanted in connection with the shooting of a DoorDash driver has been arrested, Fayetteville Police said Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, around 8:00 p.m. local time, Kevin Holland, who worked at the fast food restaurant, got into an altercation with Samori Husamudeen, who worked for the food delivery service, ABC 11 reported, citing police.

Holland, 25, next allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Husamudeen, also 25, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.

The suspect then fled, police said in a Facebook post. In an update, authorities said that Holland was found the following day at a Walmart.

Holland has since been charged with first degree murder and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond, police said. He is set to appear in court for the first time next week, per ABC 11.

Husamudeen’s family remembered him as a “devoted father to four beautiful children” in a statement to ABC 11. “He was kindhearted and a very devoted soul to those who got the chance to know him,” they said. “He could light a room with just his smile.”

A DoorDash representative reacted to the tragedy in a statement to ABC 11, stating, “We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Mr. Husamudeen’s loved ones. This was a horrible and tragic crime, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice.”

The owner of the local McDonald’s where the incident took place, meanwhile, told the outlet, “[The] tragic events are shocking and upsetting to our entire team. We are supporting our crew with counseling resources and fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

The Fayetteville Police Department, as well as representatives for both DoorDash and McDonald’s, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information tied to the case is asked to contact Detective C. Cross at (472) 210-2381 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

