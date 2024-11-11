Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging, Company Apologizes

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Parents were in for a nasty surprise when they followed the link on the back of Mattel’s new dolls for the movie Wicked.

There’s a website listed on the toy box, but instead of linking to the webpage for the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Mattel has mistakenly listed the URL to a pornographic website.

The film’s official website is WickedMovie.com, but the address listed on the plastic packaging for the special edition dolls, created in partnership with Universal Pictures, is written as Wicked.com. The latter website directs to a page that requires users to be 18 years or older to enter.

Advertisement

A description of Wicked Pictures on its website reads: “Established in Canoga Park, California on March 1st, 1993, Wicked Pictures was formed with a firm commitment to producing quality parody porn movies, a decision the company has stayed true [to] since its beginning.” The pornographic site also notes that Wicked Pictures “continues to diversify and expand its commitment to quality cinematic content” through films like “Black Widow XXX” and “Captain Marvel XXX: An Axel Braun Parody.”

In a statement shared with Variety Sunday regarding the erroneous web address, Mattel said: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Photos of the incorrect web address on the boxes of various “Wicked” dolls, including Erivo’s character Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda, began to circulate online after the film’s Los Angeles premiere, with fans criticizing Mattel for the error.

Advertisement

“Hey @Mattel whoever is responsible for your marketing/packaging for the new official Wicked dolls have made a HUGE mistake,” one person wrote on X. “The wicked.com on your packaging takes you to a porn site!”

Another X user wrote, “Whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls.”

Advertisement

Mattel’s line of “Wicked” movie dolls are being sold at retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl’s.

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Spirit Airlines Flight Forced to Divert After Being Shot at While Trying to Land in Haiti

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Police Detail Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Students Involving Hot Sauce and Takis

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Murdered Each Other While 11-Year-Old Child Played Video Games in Next Room

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? TikTok Star Marries Boyfriend Who Got Concussion and Forgot They Broke Up [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Journalist Martha Stewart Said Was ‘Dead Now, Thank Goodness’ Hits Back: ‘I’m Alive, Bitch!’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Arrested After Giving Missing Daughter, 2, to Meth Dealer

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Texas Woman Allegedly Tries to Sell Newborn on Facebook for ‘Minimum of 150 Bucks’

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Parents Try to Abduct Daughter at Bus Stop, Threaten ‘Honor Killing’ Over Arranged Marriage

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Allegedly Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Before Running Away, Asks Police, ‘Did She Die?’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? 3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car

By: Walker