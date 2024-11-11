Say What Now? Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging, Company Apologizes

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Parents were in for a nasty surprise when they followed the link on the back of Mattel’s new dolls for the movie Wicked.

There’s a website listed on the toy box, but instead of linking to the webpage for the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Mattel has mistakenly listed the URL to a pornographic website.

The film’s official website is WickedMovie.com, but the address listed on the plastic packaging for the special edition dolls, created in partnership with Universal Pictures, is written as Wicked.com. The latter website directs to a page that requires users to be 18 years or older to enter.

A description of Wicked Pictures on its website reads: “Established in Canoga Park, California on March 1st, 1993, Wicked Pictures was formed with a firm commitment to producing quality parody porn movies, a decision the company has stayed true [to] since its beginning.” The pornographic site also notes that Wicked Pictures “continues to diversify and expand its commitment to quality cinematic content” through films like “Black Widow XXX” and “Captain Marvel XXX: An Axel Braun Parody.”

In a statement shared with Variety Sunday regarding the erroneous web address, Mattel said: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Photos of the incorrect web address on the boxes of various “Wicked” dolls, including Erivo’s character Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda, began to circulate online after the film’s Los Angeles premiere, with fans criticizing Mattel for the error.

hey can someone tell mattel that the website put on their boxes is a porn site ??? pic.twitter.com/w20c6ZZLvR — bratz dolls the movie the series the musical (@twiinzroxxi) November 9, 2024

“Hey @Mattel whoever is responsible for your marketing/packaging for the new official Wicked dolls have made a HUGE mistake,” one person wrote on X. “The wicked.com on your packaging takes you to a porn site!”

Hey @Mattel whoever is responsible for your marketing/packaging for the new official Wicked dolls have made a HUGE mistake! The https://t.co/Q3R3WMAs7E on your packaging takes you to a porn site! pic.twitter.com/Y0L7JUd3wv — Martin Keeton-Harrison (@K_Y_L_I_E__1) November 10, 2024

Another X user wrote, “Whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls.”

whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls — mel (@fallinformel) November 10, 2024

Mattel’s line of “Wicked” movie dolls are being sold at retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl’s.

