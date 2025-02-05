Say What Now? Marcus Jordan Belligerently Requested Mariah Carey Music After Arrest

BY: Walker Published 18 seconds ago

As more details emerge about Marcus Jordan’s recent arrest, it has now come to light that he had specific demands while in police custody.

Jordan’s combativeness with authorities apparently continued well after he was arrested on Tuesday morning … cause a new police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, states he belligerently demanded officers play Mariah Carey tunes while he was locked up.

Jordan was taken to a DUI testing facility in Orange County, Fla. a short time after he was placed into custody following allegations he drunkenly got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on some Maitland train tracks … and cops say he acted like a jerk the entire time he was there.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office documents we obtained, Jordan refused to take breath tests … and “aggressively and repeatedly” pulled away from officers.

Cops wrote in the docs that Michael Jordan’s son was also “loud, profane and belligerent” — and exhibited “a sarcastic, patronizing attitude towards” authorities.

Officials also allege in the documents that Marcus fidgeted “constantly,” “talked incessantly,” and got “agitated and confrontational when given commands or asked questions.”

Additionally, cops say the 34-year-old Jordan was upset about the music situation at the facility … claiming at one point he told them, “Can’t you play some holiday music or some s***?” before adding, “Play some Mariah Carey up in this bitch.”

Marcus also allegedly called the process a “f***in’ joke” … and stated, “Gonna line those f***in’ highways and get them quotas n***a.”

Jordan had demonstrated similar behavior prior to being in custody … as police body cam video showed him quarreling with officers after they administered field sobriety tests on him near the scene of his Lamborghini accident.

Jordan could be seen in the video trying to physically get away from cops. He could also be heard singing along to the officers’ radio as they transported him to a nearby jail.

Jordan was ultimately booked on three separate charges — DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence. He was released late Tuesday morning — and has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

via: TMZ