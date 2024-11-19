Say What Now? Man’s Attempt to Flee Authorities on Low Speed Mower Ends with Him Shooting Own Hand

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

The sheriff said of the wild incident, which was all caught on video: “This incident underscores how rapidly a seemingly routine encounter can escalate.”

A Michigan man was seen on video attempting to evade authorities on a lawnmower … and ended up shooting himself in the process.

A press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office breaks down the incident, which went down on September 19 in Leoni Township. Per the sheriff, it was Deputy Robert Henderson who responded to the scene to arrest 41-year-old James Mitchell Kerr on a felony warrant for violating his probation, as well as two additional misdemeanor warrants.

In bodycam footage from Henderson, he’s seen walking toward Kerr, who was riding on a mower at the time. As the deputy motions for him to come speak with him, Kerr ignores him — and speeds up the mower. Henderson follows on foot, telling him to stop, before pulling out his taser and threatening to use it on him.

Kerr stops the mower, telling Henderson to “calm down” as he stepped off the machine. “You run, I’m gonna tase you, James,” the deputy says, as Kerr picks something up off the side of the mower. According to the sheriff’s office, the item was a handgun, which they say he pointed at the deputy.

It’s then Kerr is hit by the taser, before falling to the ground. Kerr can be seen with a bloody hand, as it appears the gun went off — and the suspect shot himself.

The sheriff’s department said the taser “caused Mr. Kerr to shoot himself in the hand.” He was then taken into custody, transported to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound. He’s since been released to jail.

Kerr was later charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing.

The Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, conducted an internal investigation into the incident and decided “no policy violations” occurred. They also requested the Michigan State Police conduct an independent criminal investigation.

“This incident underscores how rapidly a seemingly routine encounter can escalate and the potential dangers deputies face daily,” added the sheriff. “Thankfully, the deputy was unharmed, and the suspect did not sustain serious injuries.”

via: TooFab

