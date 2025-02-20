Say What Now? Man Stabs Wife 40 Times on Valentine’s Day, Sends Gruesome Body Photo to Her ‘Boyfriend’ and Family

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

Last week, authorities arrested a 34-year-old man from Indiana for the alleged murder of his wife, reportedly stemming from his dissatisfaction with her response to his Valentine’s Day efforts, as stated by police.

Taylor Meyer has been charged with the his 36-year-old wife, Deborah Meyer, after a Valentine’s Day date took a fatal turn.

According to records reviewed by Law&Crime, Taylor, 34, was arrested in Indiana last week for allegedly killing his wife after being disappointed with her reaction to his Valentine’s Day plans, stabbing her 40 times with a “big ass kitchen knife” and sending a photo of her body to a man with whom he believed she was having an affair.

Advertisement

Taylor was taken into custody on Friday and charged with his wife’s murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department were sent to the Meyers’ home in the late hours of February 14, after responding to a call from someone who believed Deborah was in danger.

The caller told the emergency dispatcher he’d received a call from Deborah’s phone and could hear her yelling out for help.

Once they arrived on the scene, first responders knocked several times but received no response.

Advertisement

The caller also drove to the Meyer home and spoke to police, which is when he received a photo message from Deborah’s phone showing her body on the floor. Police then breached the door, where they were met with Taylor, who they described as “aggressive.”

Also inside the home, police located Deborah’s body and the couple’s three young children under the age of five. Per WAVE 3, the children were asleep at the time of the murder. Deborah appeared to have been stabbed about 40 times, police said.

In an interview with detectives, Taylor allegedly confessed to killing his wife. He explained that their marriage had been strained since January, after he claims he saw a photo of her holding hands with another man who he referred to as her “co-worker.”

Taylor said he tried to pull out all the stops for Valentine’s Day, telling police it was a “Bringing Paris to you”-themed evening for which he had “his kids draw pictures of the Eiffel Tower as decorations.”

Advertisement

“It was the hardest I’ve ever tried,” he allegedly said during the interview. “She just didn’t give a s–t.”

At some point after dinner, Taylor said he and his wife fought and she left the house “right when [her] boyfriend [got] off work.” He said he was “upset” about being home again with the kids.

Taylor allegedly said she was gone for approximately 20 minutes before she returned home. While his wife was in the bathroom, he then purportedly tried to read her text messages on her smart watch, before demanding to see her cellphone.

After she refused to hand her phone over, a physical confrontation between the pair allegedly ensued.

Advertisement

“He stated that during the argument she punched him in the face and he grabbed her and took the cellular phone and told her, ‘I’m stronger than you,'” the affidavit states. “Meyer told me during this initial interview at the hospital that it was ‘all wrestling and hitting, and I started choking her. She hit me with a water bottle and I hit her with a wine bottle and then I went and got the knife.'”

According to Taylor, his wife kept asking him, “What are you going to do, kill me? You’re going to hurt me and leave our kids with no parents?”

Taylor said he then pinned his wife to the ground and went through her phone, before placing a call to the man he believed to be her “boyfriend,” who he reportedly told, “It’s your f–king fault. You want to ruin my marriage and tear my family apart,” as he wife screamed in the background.

Per the affidavit, the person on the other end is the one who first called police.

Advertisement

Taylor then allegedly proceed to choke his wife and hit her in the head several times with a wine bottle until she became unconscious.

Unsure if she was dead, Taylor allegedly said he then went to the kitchen and grabbed a “big ass kitchen knife, a long one,” and repeatedly stabbed his wife in the chest. Taylor then sent a photo of Deborah’s body to the other man, writing, “Your fault.” Pre WDRB, he also sent the photo to a family group text.

A medical examiner determined Deborah had been stabbed about 40 times.

Taylor is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is currently scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Advertisement

via: TooFab