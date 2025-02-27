Say What Now? Man on Probation Back in Jail After Women Share Assault Stories, Video On Social Media [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 17 minutes ago

The so-called ‘Montrose Assailant’ is said to have harassed and assaulted several women over a period of months on Houston’s streets.

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to escape arrest when police tracked him in association with multiple instances of women being harassed by a man on a bicycle in the Montrose area of Houston, initially dubbed the “Montrose Assailant.”

Troy Johnson, 28, was arrested on Sunday morning on one count of threatening robbery, one of attempted robbery, as well as two counts of evading arrest, according to Fox affiliate KRIV and NBC affiliate KPRC.

KRIV reports that police had to borrow a ladder from a nearby resident after Johnson attempted to evade capture by climbing onto the roof of a structure.

In court documents reviewed by KRIV, Johnson is accused of attacking four different women in a four-day span between February 16 and February 19.

The investigation into Johnson began in response to social media posts from alleged victims sharing their stories, as well as photos and videos of alleged assaults dating back months, which were compared to existing police reports from possible victims of the so-called ‘Montrose Assailant.’

In one video from a Ring security camera, a suspect is seen following a woman walking a dog and demanding money. As they leave the frame, a loud sound is quickly followed by a scream for help.

One victim claimed she was attacked twice by the suspect, with the first alleged occurrence on January 21. “He rode up on a bike behind me, cussing me out, then threw a ball at my head really hard,” she told KRIV.

A few weeks later, she claims she ran into him again. But it was shortly after that the woman said she saw a social media video of a similar attack and believed her attacker was the same assailant. She then took her story to the neighborhood social media platform, Nextdoor.

“I tried to make as much noise as I could on Nextdoor,” she said. “Slowly more women started coming forward saying this is the man who attacked me, too.”

The woman told the outlet she made a police report and intends to file charges. The news outlet was able to find her report, but it had not been tied to Johnson as of Monday.

In the past few weeks, multiple women have told KPRC that the same assailant either assaulted or threatened to assault them. One woman said he threatened to pull a gun on her last Monday, saying she hasn’t “been feeling safe knowing that he was out on the streets.”

“Now that he’s been arrested, I feel better,” the woman told the outlet.

Another alleged suspect claimed that Johnson approached her and said, “I need a dollar. Give me a dollar.” When she said she didn’t have any cash on her, she said he got off his bicycle and the situation escalated into violence.

“He took another step, and he tried to punch me in the face,” said the suspect, as detailed by KPRC. “And I don’t remember if I had ducked or if I had stepped back. I remember the look in his eye like he looked completely crazy.”

This woman told the news outlet she immediately filed a police report after the incident, with the news outlet confirming with the Houston Police Department that at least two women have filed similar reports related to this suspect.

According to Harris County District records perused by KPRC, Johnson has an extensive criminal record of similar activities dating back to November 2019, when he was accused of assaulting a woman at a restaurant. That case was ultimately dismissed in October 2021.

He was arrested in April 2022 for attempted assault of a man with a knife, taking a plea deal in January 2023 that saw him put on five years of deferred adjudication, with is generally equivalent to probation.

While on deferred adjudication, Johnson was accused of trying to steal a woman’s car in July 2023, with the victim telling police he hit her on the head and leg with the vehicle’s door. He was indicted and agreed to a reduced assault charge, leading to a 300-day sentence in Harris County Jail.

Four months later, according to KRIV’s reporting, Johnson was again arrested and charged with theft. He was convicted in November 2024 of that crime and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

“So you have an individual who’s on probation for a violent offense who manages to rack up two convictions, one of them a felony, all while on probation,” said Houston Crime Stoppers director Andy Kahan.

“You have women in the Montrose area who should have never, ever been a victim of a crime because he should have been in prison,” Kahan argued. He asserted that in his original assault charge, Johnson could have been sent to prison for two to 20 years.

“Pathetic. Why bother having probation conditions when you can violate them at will, including multiple convictions on probation and still remain on probation?” Kahan told CrimeOnline.

Johnson’s next court date is set for February 25.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information or experiences of their own to please contact the department and share their stories at 713-884-3131.

via: TooFab