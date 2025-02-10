Say What Now? Man Headed to Take Paternity Test Killed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire, Abandoned 7-Month-Old Baby on Road

BY: Walker Published 2 minutes ago

Phoenix police say a young mother reported missing after her baby was abandoned has been found dead.

The victim, Jasmine Dunbar, and her ex-boyfriend Antwaun Ware were on the road heading to take a paternity test near Phoenix, Ariz., in March 2018, when she was last seen, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A couple later found her 7-month-old child in a car seat on the side of the road, with Dunbar’s ID and other belongings, per the statement.

Dunbar’s charred remains were found a day later, about three miles from where the child had been rescued, Phoenix police said at the time, per The Arizona Republic and ABC 15. Authorities contended Ware had beaten Dunbar to death and set her body aflame.

Ware pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and endangerment.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up following her killing, Dunbar was remembered as a “a sweet and struggling new mom.”

The fundraiser aimed to assist Dunbar’s mother with funeral expenses as well as assisting the infant’s care, especially given the bereaved mother’s own health issues.

“[Dunbar’s mother] has many health challenges that make her financial situation very difficult, but has raised her kids to give of themselves and serve the community with what they have,” read part of the fundraiser.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

via: People

