Say What Now? Man Covered In Blood Fell Asleep After Stabbing Murders of Sister, 2-Year-Old Niece

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 mins ago

Police were alerted by a citizen who stopped an officer, claiming that a woman and child were being held hostage in a Houston apartment. By the time the police got there, it was already too late.

A Houston man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his sister and 2-year-old niece to death, according to police.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that 29-year-old Kendrick Rayvon Fisher was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a 28-year-old woman and her child; the pair were later identified as his 28-year-old sister Genene, and her 2-year-old daughter, Karlie.

Advertisement

According to HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Arrington and Officers K. Clark and M. Nicotra, officers were “flagged down by [a] citizen who stated an adult female and child were being held hostage within an apartment” after 3AM last Friday.

The unnamed witness said they were concerned for their safety and said a man, later identified as Fisher, was still inside.

“Officers went to the apartment where they found Fisher asleep on the couch,” said police, who then did a sweep of the apartment and found both victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Upon detaining Fisher, officers observed he had injuries consistent with a physical altercation, as well as blood on his clothing,” said authorities, who later charged him with capital murder. He’s being held without bail at Harris County Jail.

Advertisement

According to ABC 13, citing a neighbor, Fisher had been living with his sister for a few months — though other residents in the building felt “uneasy” around him. The neighbor, however, also said he saw “no red flags” of any tension between the suspect and victim — adding, “This was just completely out of the blue.”

Fisher’s own mother, meanwhile, told reporters he “beat the hell out of me.”

He was reportedly released from prison in December 2023, after a seven-year sentence sentence for armed robbery.

via: TooFab

Advertisement