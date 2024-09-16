Say What Now? Man Calls 911 to Report Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, Missing ... Then Gets Charged with Her Murder | www.lovebscott.com

He allegedly called police saying the girl had been “taken” — possibly by a “deadbeat drug guy” — while he was taking a “30-minute nap,” only to be arrested himself after her body was found.

An Ohio man is behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, this after he made the 9-1-1 to report her missing.

It all went down in Sandusky, Ohio last week, when Devin O’Brien, 29, called police claiming the girl disappeared. According to the Sandusky Register, O’Brien phoned 9-1-1 around 9pm, saying he believed the child and a dog “have been taken.”

“I took a 30-minute nap, and I just woke up,” he reportedly told dispatch, saying he searched the entire home, before suggesting a man described as a “deadbeat drug guy” could be behind her disappearance.

He further claimed his girlfriend and the child recently moved in with him, telling police she left him with the girl while she went to work in Cleveland. O’Brien reportedly said he thought he should “drive around and look” for her more, before being told to stay until police arrived. He also allegedly said items in their trailer seemed out of place.

When police arrived, they eventually located the child’s body near the property.

“There was an autopsy done this morning. They found she died of strangulation. There was blunt force trauma and sexual assault,” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver told FOX 8, before identifying the suspect as O’Brien, who was later charged with murder.

“The man that was arrested made the initial 911 call. He actually, in the 911 call, said that the child was taken along with his dog,” Oliver added.

While O’Brien was set to be arraigned this morning, it was continued. A new date has not been announced; the suspect will remain in the Erie County Jail, without bond.

