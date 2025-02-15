Say What Now? Man ‘Very Angry’ from Fortnite Fight Went Out to ‘Calm Down’ and Instead Killed Random Girl, 11

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 minutes ago

Initially, the man claimed he did not harm the girl, but his account allegedly altered when his DNA was discovered on her body.

A 23-year-old French man’s rage over Fortnite ended with an 11-year-old girl dead from a knife attack, this according to prosecutors.

One day after Louise Lasalle went missing after walking home from school, her body was found stabbed to death in the woods of Épinay-sur-Orge last Saturday.

Advertisement

The suspect, who has only been identified as “Owen,” was later arrested and, according to Le Monde, confessed to her murder.

“While playing Fortnite, he had an altercation online with another player who insulted him,” prosecutor Grégoire Dulin told The Times. “Very angry, he stopped playing and went out to calm down.”

Calming down allegedly involved grabbing a knife and “intending to mug or rob someone,” according to Dulin.

“He met Louise, whom he did not know, by chance. He spotted her [cell phone], which she was carrying on a cord around her neck, and decided to follow her,” the prosecutor continued.

Advertisement

“When they reached a quiet spot, he told her he was going to search her things to steal money, while threatening her with a knife. She started screaming. Panicked, he pushed her to the ground and stabbed her.”

There was no evidence of sexual assault, though DNA was found on her hands. The suspect also reportedly had scratches and cuts on his hand. While prosecutors say he initially denied involvement in the crime, he came clean after learning of the DNA evidence.

Per TFI, he also told his girlfriend he had “done something serious” after returning home following the murder … before spraying his clothes and knife with bleach and throwing them away. The girlfriend has also been charged with failure to report a crime.

via: TooFab

Advertisement