Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Allegedly Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Before Running Away, Asks Police, ‘Did She Die?’

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 6 mins ago

Investigators think that the man from Indiana first accused his ex-girlfriend of a week of wrongdoing while armed with a gun, before he switched to using a knife to stab her repeatedly.

A man is behind bars after he allegedly charged his ex-girlfriend with a gun before attacking her with a knife, reportedly stabbing her more than 20 times.

Keywine Gibson Jr., 22, is facing charges of attempted murder and battery after the horrific incident on the evening of Halloween in Indiana. According to Muncie police, Gibson confessed the crime to his roommate, which ultimately led to his arrest, per Indianapolis’ Fox59.

Advertisement

Police received the call around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night from a woman who reported a female outside screaming and a man who’d just run away from the area.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who allegedly was able to tell them who her attacker was, according to The Star Press.

According to the woman, she was coming back to her apartment with her groceries when she saw a man standing near the bushes by her unit.

She said that when she got to her stairs, she could her the man behind her. And when she turned to look, she recognized her ex-boyfriend, Gibson. The woman told police she had broken up with him about a week ago, per CrimeOnline.

Advertisement

Per the arrest affidavit, she told police he was running toward her with a handgun, but as he approached her, he allegedly put the gun away and pulled out a knife.

According to the legal documents, the woman could not remember how many times she was stabbed. Hospital staff reported finding more than 20 puncture marks on her clothing.

She was given 32 staples in the back of her head due to stab wounds, as well as receiving treatment for what appeared to be knife wounds on her chest, armpits, neck, back and shoulders, according to Fox59.

It was later that evening when Gibson’s roommate reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that he had confessed to her that he “stabbed his ex.” She described the suspect to police as armed and said he’d been driving a red Saturn.

Advertisement

Court documents detail police arriving at Gibson’s address to find a red Saturn parked outside. Inside that vehicle, they recovered a knife covered in a red substance, per the affidavit.

After his arrest and having his Miranda rights read to him, police report that Gibson asked them, “Did she die?”

He additionally claimed that he was not able to remember what had happened that night. Fox59 reports he was charged with felony attempted murder, level 3 felony aggravated battery, level 5 felony domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and level 6 felony pointing a firearm.

Gibson is being held in Delaware County Jail on an $80,000 cash bond.

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Say What Now? 3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Killing Infant Daughter Tells Judge He Thought He Was ‘Doing Something Good’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Former Music Teacher Arrested 3 Years After He’s Found in 16-Year-Old Student’s Bedroom

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Photographer Dies After Backing Into Active Airplane Propeller While Taking Pictures at Kansas Airfield

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Au Pair Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter In Killings of Lover’s Wife & Man Lured to Home Via Fetish Website

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? Texas Mom Accused of Killing 17-Month-Old By Dropping Her From 3rd Story Hotel Balcony

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Used a Scale to Ensure Female ‘Freak Off’ Guests Didn’t Weigh Over 140 Pounds

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Kansas Mom Admits Pointing Gun at ‘Bad Kid’ Teen Son, Didn’t Mean to Shoot and Kill Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech: ‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Shot to Death by Girlfriend After Bringing McDonald’s Home for Her and Her Kids

By: LBS STAFF