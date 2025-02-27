Say What Now? Man Accused of Sending Ex-Girlfriend’s Nudes to Her Young Kids Grins in Mugshot: Police

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 hours ago

When being called out on a recorded line by his ex, who reportedly told him what he did was “low as f–k,” the suspect allegedly responded simply, “That was low as f–k what you did.”

A Florida man appeared to be beaming as he grinned from ear to ear in his mugshot following his arrest on allegations he’d sent explicit photos and video of his ex-girlfriend to her children.

Lafayett Lee, 38, was arrested in Broward County on Tuesday on one charge of transmitting information harmful to minors and two counts of sexual cyber-harassment, per ABC affiliate WPLG.

According to the probably cause affidavit, Lee and the victim had been involved in a relationship for approximately three-and-a-half years, before it came to an end on December 20.

Three days later, after Lee had collected some of his items from her home, per the arrest report reviewed by Law & Crime, the woman’s son told her after she got out of the shower that he had received nude images.

Upon looking at the pictures, the woman realized that they were of her, and the pictures were ones she had sent privately to her then-boyfriend. The documents reported a daughter reporting she’d also received them just as another daughter’s phone started “going off.”

A 6-year-old girl was playing on that phone, the family told police, but they grabbed it away from her before she could see what was sent. All told, the children received five photos and one video of the victim, including of her performing sex acts on herself.

The victim told people that Lee was the only one who had received the messages, according to the documents, and showed them that previous messages she’d received from him had come from the same phone number that sent the images and video to her children.

As a result, investigators detailed setting up a recorded line for the victim to confront Lee on. On that call, the victim allegedly told Lee, “That was low as f–k how you sent all them nude videos and s–t to my kids.”

Police wrote in their report that he responded, “That was low as f–k what you did.” He did not offer further explanation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lee was still being held in the Broward County Jail on a $40,000 bond, per Law & Crime.

