Say What Now? Lamar Odom Admits He Bought a Custom Sex Doll That Looks Like Ex Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian … and the other “Khloé” in his life.

On the Nov. 19 episode of the We’re Out of Time podcast, the former NBA player, 45, revealed that he purchased a custom sex doll that resembled his ex-wife, 40.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” he said, explaining how the purchase would be used as a mental wellness tool. “But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” the Los Angeles Lakers alum added. “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

These days, Odom admits he and Kardashian don’t speak too much, but adds, “She still cares about me.”

“I don’t speak to her. I can text her and she’ll reply,” he said, noting that their distance was the result of “life.”

Kardashian and Odom married on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met — but in 2013, their marriage unraveled when the basketball player’s cheating scandal went public and he suffered a drug relapse. She eventually went on to file for divorce that December.

In July 2015, both stars finally signed divorce papers. That October, Odom was rushed to the hospital after his years-long battle with drug addiction came to a head when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He remained in comatose and hospitalized for months.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kardashian remained by Odom’s side and opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings until his recovery. Once he was discharged, the two formalized their split in December 2016.

Since parting ways, Odom has frequently admitted his regret for his behavior toward Kardashian. In February 2022, he declared that he was “going to try my damndest” to reconnect with The Kardashians star.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”

