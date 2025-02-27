Say What Now? Kris Jenner Called Out Khloe Kardashian for Not Performing Sex Act on Date [Video]

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian says her mom had some advice for her dating game … and, it’s that if you want to get ahead in a relationship — ya gotta give a little!

“I went on a date with someone … he was a basketball player for one of the LA teams,” Kardashian recalled during Wednesday’s episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

She remembered telling friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq that she was being ghosted when Jenner — who was eavesdropping — chimed in with her two cents.

“I was like, ‘So-and-so isn’t calling me back,’ and she was like, ‘Well, how many dates did you go on?’” the Good American co-founder recounted.

Kardashian, now 40, told her mother that she only went on “one or two” dates with the athlete.

“And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ?’” the TV personality continued. “And I go … ‘What?!’”

After the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch doubled down on her question, Kardashian repeated that she had only seen the guy a couple of times.

“Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back!” Jenner, 69, allegedly quipped to her daughter.

Khadijah recalled being impressed with Jenner’s advice at the time.

“I remember looking to you like, ‘God, she’s the GOAT!’” Khadijah said. “Like, clearly she knows something we don’t know!”

“And I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!” Kardashian replied.

Malika also gushed over Jenner’s brutal honesty.

“When I say she just kept it real!” she said. “She was like, ‘I respect your feelings, but get up off of that thing, and there’s so much more life to live.’”

This isn’t the first time the “Kardashians” star opened up about her mom’s candid advice as she previously revealed on the podcast that Jenner encourages her to take “naked pictures” of herself.

“My mom tells me that, and I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Can you stop?’” Kardashian told guest Laura Wasser during the Feb. 5 episode.

“She’s always like, ‘You’re never gonna look as good as you do now,” she added, to which Wasser replied, “It’s true!”

Not only does the momager encourage Kardashian to take racy snaps, but she often pushes her to wear swimsuits.

“She’s like, ‘Wear a bikini.’ Like, it could be snowing and she’s like, ‘Just wear a bikini,’” Kardashian said.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum has seemingly taken her mom’s guidance on board as she previously shared photos of herself wearing a two-piece in the snow in January 2024.

via: Page Six