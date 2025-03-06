Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Jurnee Smollett’s Ex-Husband Demands Half of Her Retirement—After She Paid Him Nearly $1M!

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Around four years after his divorce from actress Jurnee Smollett, Josiah Bell is reportedly targeting a portion of her fortune.

The Lovecraft Country actress might be headed back to court because Bell is requesting half of her retirement savings, which includes her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension.

The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2021 and at the time, Smollett paid her ex almost $1 million in the settlement. Additionally, since separating in 2019, Bell has been receiving a combined total of $7,000 per month in child support for the son they share together and alimony payments.

Advertisement

In terms of the specifics of Bell’s new requests, he’s asking for 50% of the funds Smollett accrued in her retirement accounts between 2010 and 2019, which is the time period when they were married. According to California’s community property laws, marital assets must typically be divided equally in a divorce.

The Cosby show actress is yet to publicly comment on Bell’s requests, so it’s unclear whether she’ll push back in court. The former couple got married in 2010 after being friends for years and as of 2013, their relationship still appeared to be going strong from the outside.

“We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable,” Smullett said to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2013. “I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles.”

Smollett and Bell gave birth to their only child together, Hunter Zion Bell in November 2016 and are currently co-parenting post divorce.

Advertisement

via: Essence

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Screaming Southwest Passenger Strips Naked on Plane, Shocking Fellow Flyers — Including Children

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mother and Girlfriend Charged After Blaming 5-Year-Old Son for 3-Year-Old Sister’s Death

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mom Sentenced for Accidentally Running Over Daughter While Pretending to Abandon Kids

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Kills Father-in-Law, Googles How Long Before Body Smells, Then Takes Family Vacation

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? New Jersey Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? A Husband Called a TV Station for Help Finding His Missing Wife. Now He’s Been Accused of Her Murder

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Citigroup Mistakenly Credited a Customer Account with $81 Trillion

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Kash Patel Proposes Hiring the UFC to Train FBI Agents

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Accused of Sending Ex-Girlfriend’s Nudes to Her Young Kids Grins in Mugshot: Police

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Teen Seeks $500K After Phoenix Police Tell His Dad to ‘Beat Him, Belt Him’

By: LBS STAFF