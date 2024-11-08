Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Journalist Martha Stewart Said Was ‘Dead Now, Thank Goodness’ Hits Back: ‘I’m Alive, Bitch!’

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 35 mins ago

The New York Post reporter wrote: “I am overwhelmingly sad in the face of Martha’s bitterness.”

Martha Stewart slammed a journalist she thought was dead … one who is still very much alive.

In the famed business woman and culinary expert’s new Netflix documentary, Martha, she claimed Andrea Peyser — a New York Post columnist who covered Stewart’s infamous 2004 trial — was “dead now, thank goodness.”

However, Peyser is still kicking … and writing too!

The journalist took to her latest column for the New York Post to let Stewart know that she is still here, declaring: “I’m alive, bitch!”

“News of my passing came as a shock,” said Peyser of her “uncredited cameo appearance” in the doc.

“But rather than feeling angry or worried that Martha has offed me, or to seek an emergency order of protection, I am overwhelmingly sad in the face of Martha’s bitterness,” she added.

After looking back over the years of reporting on Stewart — during which she referred to Stewart as an “ill-mannered dominatrix,” “the queen of control freaks” and “a dame who made a billion treating her inferiors like pond scum” — she simply ended the piece by saying, “She’s rich. She’s beautiful, creative and temperamental. I pity her.”

Peyser started working for New York Post in 1989 and covered the TV personality’s 2004 securities fraud trial, which landed her in federal prison.

“Guilty, guilty, guilty on all these counts of whatever,” Stewart said in Martha. “My daughter, she fainted when they read the verdict. Poor child.”

Stewart did not refer to Peyser by name in the doc — simply describing her as “New York Post lady” — and recalled seeing her in the court room the day the verdict was announced.

“New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug,” said Stewart. “She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time.”

Martha is now streaming on Netflix.

via: TooFab

