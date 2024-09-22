Say What Now? Janet Jackson’s Representatives Say She Didn’t Authorize Apology for Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race | www.lovebscott.com

Despite a statement shared by an associate saying they represented the singer, her representatives now says that statement was made without her knowledge or permission.

After a confusing turn of events on Sunday, reps for Janet Jackson tell Variety that an unusually worded “apology” for the singer’s ill-informed comments about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ racial background was made by a person who is not the singer’s manager, as he had claimed, and thus was not authorized to speak on her behalf.

The unauthorized “apology,” first reported by Buzzfeed and repeated by multiple major outlets, was made by a man named Mo Elmasri who — apparently inaccurately — claimed to be the singer’s manager. It reads: “Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments. She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society. Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding.”

However, the singer has been managed by her brother Randy for many years. The siblings are said to be mourning their older brother Tito, who died last Sunday at the age of 70, and unavailable for comment.

Elmasri did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for further comment. His bio on the Internet Movie Database says he is an Egyptian filmmaker and founder of a consulting firm called 24 East Agency, and claims to be a “creative consultant for many global superstars,” including Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez. His film credits include being an executive producer on the upcoming “Janet Jackson: Family First,” although his two other listings are “uncredited” trainee assistant director and creative director roles. Elmasri emailed Jackson’s “apology” to Variety earlier on Sunday, with himself listed as her manager, but Variety did not publish his statement until her rep clarified that it was unauthorized.

Jackson’s comments about the vice president were part of a recent interview with The Guardian that also saw the singer expressing concern about the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election. She expressed uncertainty about the information she’d been “told” about Harris’ racial background, but proceeded with the statements anyway.

“‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’”

When informed that Harris is both Black and Indian, Jackson pushed back, asserting that the presidential nominee’s father is neither.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Her comments seemed to echo those former president Donald Trump told journalists in August that Harris, his Democratic opponent, “turned Black” for political gain.

“’She was only promoting Indian heritage,’” Trump said in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. “’I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black…Is she Indian or is she Black?’”

Harris’ father has been confirmed to be a Jamaican immigrant. He came to the U.S. to pursue a PhD in economics. Her mother, who died in 2009, was an Indian immigrant.

Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.

