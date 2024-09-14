Say What Now? Influencer Suellen Carey Divorces Herself After One Year Of Marriage | www.lovebscott.com

She said after 10 sessions of couples therapy with herself: “I realized that my sologamous marriage was a process of healing and self-discovery.”

Influencer Suellen Carey has called it quits in her marriage … to herself.

After making headlines last year when she married herself, in a practice known as sologamy, she apparently came to the realization that her marriage was not working.

“I realized that self-analysis and reflection is essential,” Suellen told The Mirror.

“It’s crucial to know when to end a cycle. Even commitment to oneself can have its challenges, such as dealing with the expectation of being perfect for yourself all the time,” she added.

Originally from Brazil, the 36-year-old influencer — who lives in London — even went to couples therapy alone to do everything she could to try and make her one-sided marriage last.

Ultimately, she admitted she felt lonely at times and is now willing to give monogamy a go.

“I realized I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and that sometimes left me exhausted,” she explained, adding that she has no regrets about her decision to marry herself. “I understood that even in a marriage with ourselves, it’s important to accept our imperfections.”

Despite her 10 sessions with a therapist to try and push through the issues she found within her marriage, her only option was divorce.

“I realized that my sologamous marriage was a process of healing and self-discovery,” she continued. “But I also understood that personal growth can lead us in different directions.”

