Say What Now? Idaho Man Found Naked After Pregnant Wife’s Murder Pleads Guilty to Killing Her & 10-Month-Old Son

Mere hours after Jeremy Best reportedly entered a general store unclothed, was escorted to the hospital by police, and released, he is accused of murdering his wife and abducting their child. He was later discovered naked by the roadside, with the deceased infant close by.

An Idoho man will be spared the death penalty after pleading guilty to the murders of his pregnant wife and 10-month-old son.

According to a press release from Teton and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorneys, Jeremy Best, 50, pleaded guilty to the 2023 first degree murder in the death of son Zeke and second degree murder in the deaths of wife Kali and unborn child Freya.

Per prosecutors, the plea deal was struck with input from family members of the victims. Under the agreement, Best faces life in prison, but both parties can argue for any other conditions of the sentence. As part of the deal, the death penalty has been taken off the table.

Best’s sentencing will begin July 23, 2025.

The tragic saga began on Thursday, November 30, 2023, when Best allegedly walked into a local general store completely naked. While the Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the scene, Best was taken to a hospital for evaluation and discharged that same day.

About 12 hours after the 911 call to the general store, the sheriff’s office received an open line 911 call from a residence and heard a “disturbance.” When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Kali dead; according to the Idaho Statesman, she had been shot to death.

The next day, the sheriff said Best “fled” with the couple’s son and named the father as both a homicide and kidnapping suspect while issuing an Amber Alert for the child.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office then announced they had Best in custody and young Zeke was dead.

“At approximately 9:17am today Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Rd near the Dan Creek Rd. east of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road,” read the release at the time, stating the caller said the man “was naked and making odd statements.”

“Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide. Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries,” the statement continued.

Zeke was discovered “deceased at the scene”; per his indictment, Best allegedly inflected “an injury on Zeke Gregory Best’s neck using a knife.”

After he was put under a conservatorship and deemed competent to stand trial, Best initially entered a not guilty plea in January 2024.