Say What Now? Husband Who Waited Days to Report Wife Missing Now Accused of Her Murder | www.lovebscott.com

To date, he has only been indicted for hiding a corpse, yet court documents disclose disturbing new information regarding blood evidence, unaccounted-for knives, and alleged discrepancies in the individual’s account.

Naresh Bhatt has been accused of killing his missing, 28-year-old wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt — this according to new court documents.

So far, Bhatt has only officially been charged with prohibition against concealment of a body, a felony, and was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was executed on the couple’s Virginia home. Mamta remains missing

Authorities first started looking into her disappearance after her colleagues called in a welfare check on August 2, when she failed to show up to work. According to the new criminal complaint obtained by FOX 5, Naresh initially told authorities he last saw his wife on July 31, claimed she was visiting family in Texas or New York and declined reporting her missing.

Per prosecutors, however, Mamta has no family in the states; they all live in Nepal. Naresh then reported her missing three days later and, per Manassas Park Police, stopped cooperating with authorities.

According to the new docs, authorities believe that “on or about July 30, 2024, the accused, Naresh Bhatt, murdered his wife” at their home. “During the course of this investigation, a substantial amount of digital and forensic evidence consistent with her death was recovered,” they added, saying “there was evidence in the residence indicating the body was inside the residence and dragged” outside.

Investigators say they also discovered what they believe to be evidence of pooling blood and blood spatter inside the home’s bedroom, a trail of blood to the attached bathroom and blood in the caulking of the bathtub. No DNA testing has yet been done, reports ABC 7.

Surveillance footage from two different Walmarts, meanwhile, showed Naresh visiting the store twice in two days — once for a three-pack of knives on July 30, and again for cleaning supplies on July 31. Only two of the three knives have been recovered.

During a hearing Friday, his defense attorney reportedly said anyone could buy cleaning supplies and added there was no evidence the blood belonged to Mamta or that she was murdered, per NBC Washington.

According to the complaint, Naresh also said Mamta destroyed her phone before she went missing — but it was still receiving data on July 29 and was last pinged to an area where Naresh allegedly said he went to a cafe.

Though he initially told investigators he last saw his wife on July 31, he later changed his story, saying it was August 1.

Before the search warrant was executed at the Bhatt home, prosecutors say Naresh also sold his Tesla and claimed police spoke with two people who said he was considering selling the house. The home, meanwhile, appeared packed up when police arrived to search the place — saying a suitcase and passports for Naresh and the couple’s daughter were visible.

Mamta was last seen on July 27th, while working at her job as a nurse — though police previously said she also spoke with a friend the following day. That’s the last time anyone other than her husband saw her.

Speaking with WUSA last week, before his arrest, Naresh said, “I’m the one who is suffering. She is my baby’s mom. She is my wife. I’m the one suffering, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to say.”

He also told the outlet she had disappeared before, but never for this long.

Mamta continues to be held without bail, ahead of a bond hearing next Monday. The couple’s daughter Neema — who turned one this week — is reportedly under the care of someone approved by the Department of Social Services.

