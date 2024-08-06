Say What Now? Hours After Man Arrested for Punching Pregnant Ex in Stomach, His Brother Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death | www.lovebscott.com

Just hours after a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who had recently been discharged from the hospital after an alleged assault by her ex-boyfriend, was tragically stabbed to death, her ex-boyfriend’s brother now faces murder charges.

A pregnant Massachusetts woman survived an alleged brutal assault by her ex-boyfriend, only to get stabbed to death in the hours following her return home from the hospital — with his brother arrested for her murder.

Brianna Welsh (top left), 25, was approximately three months pregnant at the time of the assaults, according to a statement released by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

After her mother hadn’t heard from her that day and called maintenance, Welsh was found in the apartment she shared with ex-boyfriend Brendon Vozzella, 24, and his brother Zachary Vozzella (top left), 26, in Lynn, MA on Wednesday, July 31, dead from an apparent stabbing.

This was just one day after Brendon was taken into police custody around 2 p.m. for allegedly punching her in the stomach, according to Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall. Welsh was taken to a nearby hospital while Brendon was processed.

In court on August 1, per WBTS, MacDougall said that Brendon was still in police custody when Welsh got home, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Zachary reportedly returned home while Welsh was home, with prosecutors alleging that he then stabbed her to death.

“The tragic violence that has taken the life of Brianna Welsh and her unborn child has created an unbearable loss for her family,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker in a statement received by WHDH. “While their loss cannot be repaired or remedied, I hope that our efforts to seek justice on her behalf assures them that we and the community support them.”

Police do not believe Brendon returned to the home at any point after his arrest and before Welsh was found deceased. When they tracked him down after her death, he was wearing the same clothes as his arrest the previous day, with no blood present, per WBTS.

Zachary initially told police he was at a Dunkin’ all day, which proved not to be true. Police say he then told them he was at the apartment from 2 to 8:30 p.m., but never saw Welsh. However, her key fob was used at 6:15 and “whoever last left the apartment” did so at 8:30 p.m. The door was not opened again until her body was found.

The ensuing investigation, per the DA’s Office, uncovered bloody clothes and a kitchen knife in a trash bag in a different apartment Zachary had also been staying in. They also found Welsh’s apartment key fob. Video footage showed him returning to the home with a backpack and trash bag.

In Lynn District Court on Thursday, Zachary pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His attorney, Francisco Napolitano, told WHDH he denies killing anyone. Zachary is being held without bail and is next set to appear in court on September 10 for a probable cause hearing.

On Wednesday, Brendon was also in court, facing one count of assault and battery on a household member and one count of assault and battery upon a pregnant person. His plea is unknown at this time.

In a heartbreaking post on the family’s GoFundMe page to raise money for Welsh’s funeral expenses, Claudia Welsh wrote, “Brianna was looking forward this week to find out and share with her family and friends if her baby was going to be a boy or a girl.”

“Tragically, she has been taken from us, murdered in her own home. We are all lost without her,” the post continued. “She was a bright shining star, that went out before her time.”

“I am so sorry for the devastating loss of Brianna Welsh,” said Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “That she was an expectant mother makes this even more tragic, chilling, outrageous, and impossible to comprehend.”

“I appreciate the work of first responders and law enforcement,” his statement continued, “and while many questions remain to be answered by the ongoing investigation, our city is left with a profound grief.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

