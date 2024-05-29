Say What Now? Hollywood Makeup Artist Reportedly Stabbed Over 20 Times By Ex-Boyfriend | lovebscott.com

A Hollywood makeup artist is recovering in the hospital after an ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home and stabbed her over 20 times.

A Hollywood makeup artist who has worked on films including Rebel Moon, Mean Girls, and Babylon is recovering in the hospital after an ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home and stabbed her over 20 times.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Allie Shehorn, 35, had filed a restraining order against the man, a background actor whom she met on the set of Rebel Moon, just days before the vicious attack on May 23 in which she suffered multiple slashes to her neck, arms, and abdomen.

Christine White, Shehorn’s surrogate mother, was staying with her on the night of the attack and managed to get help just in time. “This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you,” White told KTLA. “I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight.”

Shehorn will likely require a month-long hospital stay and intensive physical therapy. But after undergoing three surgeries for injuries and spending several days in the ICU with friends by her side, Shehorn has reportedly made remarkable progress and is already talking, eating, and cracking jokes.

“The fact that she was able to get through what she did that night and how fast she’s recovering is really amazing,” her friend Christopher Wayne said. Another friend, Emily MacDonald, added, “She’s been in really good spirits. feel like she’s comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she’s at rock bottom, she’s still looking to see how she can lift other people up.”

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love,” reads a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover Shehorn’s medical expenses. “No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

Shehorn’s ex-boyfriend reportedly fled the state after the attack and was eventually arrested in Texas while trying to cross over the border into Mexico.

“I knew him first hand for two years and was and still am in shock that this happened,” Shehorn’s friend Jed Dornoff wrote on GoFundMe. “This came as a surprise to me and others who were close to Allie and him.”

via: RadarOnline.com