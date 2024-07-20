Say What Now? Girlfriend Killer Who Tossed Body in School Dumpster Caught After Daughter Found 'Bone Fragments' | www.lovebscott.com

After allegedly stashing his girlfriend’s body in a trash can for over a month, a 58-year-old Ohio resident is now facing multiple felony charges for disposing of her remains in an elementary school dumpster.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging a Cleveland man with killing his girlfriend and throwing her body in a dumpster.

James G. Drahos, 58, is charged with the murder of Tammy Dubuisson, a Cleveland woman who had been missing since May. He’s also charged with the gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

Prosecutors said Dubuisson was murdered in her driveway near West 139th Street and Sherry Avenue between mid-May and early June.

Drahos allegedly struck Dubuisson in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, according to prosecutors. He’s accused of leaving her outside for eight to 10 hours without calling 911.

Prosecutors say Drahos then “double-wrapped her body in construction trash bags and disposed of her in a garbage can outside their residence.”

He allegedly removed her body on June 6 and put her remains in a dumpster near an elementary school, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

As FOX 8 previously reported, Dubuisson, who had been last seen on May 22, was reported missing on June 19. She was featured on FOX 8’s Missing segment with Amanda Berry.

According to investigators, their daughter found bone fragments in the driveway on July 7 and called Cleveland police.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and collected the remains, which were sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Drahos was arrested on July 9 and, according to prosecutors, admitted to Cleveland homicide detectives that he killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body. Investigators said video evidence also linked him to the murder.

“Questions regarding Tammy Dubuisson’s disappearance went unanswered for over a month,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “With this indictment, our office is starting to piece together the events that unfolded that tragic day and we are taking the first step to seek justice for Tammy and her family. My thoughts and prayers remain with them throughout this difficult time.”

Court records state a judge set a $2 million bond for Drahos during his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court last week.

via: WJW